NWA Powerrr preview: The advertised lineup for today’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped December 15-16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for today’s NWA Powerrr online show.

-Tim Storm opens the show.

-Zicky Dice vs. Caleb Konley in a TV Title tournament qualifying match.

-ODB vs. Thunder Rosa.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis has a special 6:05 challenge for Ricky Starks.

Powell’s POV: The official preview notes that Nick Aldis’s “conflict with Tim Storm, Marty Scurll and Ricky Morton has escalated over the last month leading to the huge conclusions of this episode.” NWA Powerrr airs Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA Youtube Page. My review of the episode will be available shortly after it streams live on Youtube.



