WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: WWE Draft Night One

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.143 million viewers for Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down compared to the 2.333 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.63 rating. Smackdown ran opposite the NBA and NHL Playoffs, and night two of the NFL Draft. That said, WWE faced similar competition last year when the April 28, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.473 million viewers and a 0.67 rating for night one of the draft.