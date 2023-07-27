AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s 200th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia

-Jack Perry meets face to face with Jerry Lynn

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Friday's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.