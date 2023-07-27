Impact Wrestling TV preview: Loser Leaves Impact match set for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis

-Moose and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley and Kushida

-Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice in a loser leaves Impact Wrestling match

-Trinity and Dani Luna vs. “The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King

-Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET with Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry vs. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean. The Impact In 60 show returns on Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and spotlights the company’s Australian tour. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).