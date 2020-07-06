Rey Mysterio is reportedly working for WWE without a contract

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Mysterio (Oscar Gutierrez) is working for WWE without a contract. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Mysterio’s deal has expired and he has continued to make appearances for the company. Meltzer also reports that WWE is building toward an “eye for an eye” match between Mysterio and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules with the goal being to take out the opponent’s eye in order to win.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure which is worse – WWE having Mysterio work without a contract or the idea of an eye for an eye match. Unless Mysterio has signed some type of temporary agreement with the company, he would be free to sign elsewhere at any point.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

