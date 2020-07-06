Sarah Rowe (a/k/a Sarah Logan) and Ray Rowe (a/k/a Erik) announce her pregnancy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sarah Rowe, who worked as Sarah Logan in WWE, and husband Ray Rowe, who works as Erik of the Viking Raiders, revealed her pregnancy in an online video. Watch the video below or via The Wild and Free YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The pregnancy test scene was labeled as happening five weeks ago. She was released from her WWE deal on April 15. This will the couple’s first child together. Congratulations to both of them on the great news.



