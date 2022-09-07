9/7 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Tony Khan addressing the status of the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Titles, MJF’s return promo, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Title, Death Triangle vs. Best Friends, Interim AEW Women’s Champ Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in an eliminator match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 153)

Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena

Aired live September 7, 2022 on TBS

Excalibur opened the show and introduced a video package that recapped MJF’s return at All Out and the new faction he joined in the process. No mention was made of CM Punk. Tony Schiavone and Taz joined Excalibur, while the crowd chanted for MJF. Tony Khan was shown in a pre-recorded announcement. He vacated both the AEW World Championship and Trios Championships. Best Friends will take on Death Triangle to crown new Trios Championships tonight.

A tournament was announced for the AEW World Championship. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley will face off in a tournament that will finish up at AEW Grand Slam in New York in two weeks. Darby Allin will face Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson will face Hangman Page later on in the show in first round matches.

MJF’s music then hit, and he headed to the ring with a Josh Allen Jersey on. He celebrated with Tazz and posed with fans along the rampway. When he got in the ring, he dropped to his knees, and made the announcement that the devil is back. He asked the crowd if they are excited to see MJF, and called Josh Allen the greatest QB of all time. He praised Buffalo and brought up the fact that the last time they saw him he said some offensive stuff.

He tried to play it off like he was just kidding, and said he loved this place and would never go anywhere. He started an AEW chant, and said he didn’t mean it when he called them all stupid marks. MJF then encouraged the crowd to chant for themselves, because without them there wouldn’t be an MJF. He then insulted an obese woman in the crowd, and immediately apologized and said he’d see her after the show.

MJF addressed the World Title Tournament, and said he’s all about working smarter and not harder, so he’s not going to do that. He’s got a guaranteed title shot, and Tony’s already paying him a boatload of money. MJF said right now the fans might think this is dark times, but what they need right now is leadership, and he’s the most qualified leader in the company. He told the story of Moses parting the Red Sea and leading his people to the promised land, and called himself better than moses. He concluded by leading the crowd with an “I’m better than you, and you know it” chant.

Jon Moxley’s music hit and he came out to greet MJF through the crowd. He had a microphone in hand and they stood a few feet apart. Moxley told him he was absolutely full of crap. MJF asked if he thought he wasn’t being sincere in front of all these grotesque lardasses with the worst football team in all of America? He then wiped his ass with the Josh Allen jersey and threw it into the crowd.

MJF said he has a point, maybe he doesn’t care about AEW or these people, and considers it a bargaining chip in the bidding war of 2024. He threatened to take the title to a real wrestling company with real fans, and real wrestlers like his hero The American Roller Coaster Cody Rhodes. MJF said he could go work for a real boss, the only Khan in wrestling worth a damn, jolly old St. Nick. He quoted his favorite wrestler “The Game”, and said that’s what would be best for business.

Moxley replied and told him that he wasn’t in the mood, and that he needed to leave the ring right now or he would make him leave. MJF took off his scarf and his shirt comedically, and then left. Mox told him his theme music sucks. He then said he was pissed off and embarrassed about a good many things, but mostly about no longer being the AEW World Champion. He said it represents passion for this sport and this business, the passion of the people in the back, and of the fans in the back.

He said the AEW Championship the heroes the world needed during the pandemic, and the death of the dark parts of the business that should have been left behind in another generation, and it represents everything that he loves about professional wrestling. He said the fact remains on Sunday that he lost, and that’s on him, and he was supposed to be on vacation until about 2 days ago. Moxley said this tournament is another chance to push the rock up the hill one more time. He put over the other competitors in the tournament.

Moxley said the best players always want the ball, and this was his time to take the ball and run with it. He said now was the time to become a legend. He then celebrated briefly and headed back up the ramp.

The announce team ran down the card for the remainder of the show. The Trios Title match is up next. Death Triangle made their entrance first, followed by The Best Friends.

My Take: Incredibly strong performances from both Moxley and MJF that accomplished a few different things. MJF is established as the next threat to the tournament winner, and Moxley did his best to return some honor to the company after the disgraceful proceedings that took place after the PPV. MJF was very entertaining in firing up the crowd before gutting them, and Moxley was very sincere in his disgust over what had happened over the past few days.

1. Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) for the AEW Trios Championships: Penta and Orange Cassidy began the match and taunted one another a bit. Penta took off one of his gloves and tossed it to Alex at ringside. Orange Cassidy took off his glasses and tossed them to Danhaused, and put his hands in his pockets. Penta kicked him in the gut, but Cassidy responded by taking Penta down with a flying headscissors.

All six men ended up in the ring and Best Friends were cleared from the ring. They quickly re-entered and sent Death Triangle to ringside, and then Orange Cassidy dove on all three men at ringside…[c]

Pac worked over Trent as the show returned. Trent fired back with some chops and a double stomp. Orange Cassidy tagged in and was caught with a hard back elbow from Pac. Danhausen jumped on the apron and pointed at Pac. Alex Abrahantes pulled him off the apron, and Danhausen cursed him and punched him in the balls. Pac then went to ringside and took out Danhausen with a pump kick. Cassidy recovered and landed a cross body on Pac, followed by a Tornado DDT. Chuck Taylor tagged in and tossed Fenix into Penta in the corner. They looked to knock heads awkwardly but seemed to be ok. Penta delivered a slam and covered Chuck for a two count.

The announce team said Sweve in Our Glory will have a rematch with The Acclaimed at Arthur Ashe. Trent and Chuck gave each other a hug. Trent landed a tornado DDT on Fenix. Pac and Fenix then cleared Trent from the ring. After a bit of chaos, Fenix landed an assisted Code Red on Trent for a close near fall. Orange Cassidy returned to land an Orange Punch on Penta. Trent landed the Awful Waffle, but Pac broke up the pin.

All Six Men recovered and got to their respective corners. There was a Triple Canadian Destroyer from Death Triangle onto the Best Friends. Fenix and Penta followed up with Dives on Cassidy and Trent on the floor. Pac landed the Black Arrow on Chuck and got the win.

Death Triangle defeated Best Friends at 11:37 to win the AEW Trios Championships

Backstage, Dark Order was interviewed. Preston Vance was offered another contract by Andrade’s assistant Jose, and they were rebuffed by Uno and John Silver. Vance never refused himself. Andrade walked up and said something I didn’t quite catch. Even the Dark Order seemed confused about what it was about. He tossed Vance a crutch…[c]

My Take: Death Triangle are a natural replacement for The Elite as Trios Champions. The lack of any story about the absence of CM Punk and The Elite is a bit odd though. Are viewers supposed to think they were needed back on their home planets?

A video recap was shown of the result of the interim AEW Women’s Championship match from Sunday. Hayter was shown wheeling her luggage past Britt Baker, and refused to speak to her after the match. In the arena, Penelope Ford made her entrance, and Kip Sabian joined at ringside with a box on his head. Toni Storm then made her ring entrance to a solid reaction.

2. Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator: Ford made a clever escape from a head scissors, which seemed to impress Storm. Both women traded headlocks and escapes. Ford offered a handshake, which she used to pull Ford in for a shoulder tackle. Storm knocked Ford down in the corner and set up for a hip attack, but Ford moved out of the way. Both women ended up on the floor, where Ford sent Storm into the ring steps…[c]

Ford controlled the action during the break, but Storm made a comeback once the show returned. She landed a strong forearm that dropped Ford in the corner. Ford seemed to attempt a Northern Light Suplex, but Storm awkwardly reversed and then got the pin. I’m not sure if there was an injury there or just an awkward spot.

Toni Storm defeated Penelope Ford at 5:59

After the match, we got a video package that se tup Action Bronson and Hook confronting 2.0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Acclaimed made their entrance in the arena. Before they could finish the entrance, Swerve interrupted them to prevent Caster from rapping. He asked if the crowd was there to hear more corny rap jokes, and they cheered. Swerve said he had a joke for them…and they started an asshole chant. The joke was The Acclaimed as AEW Tag Champions.

Billy Gunn then interrupted and said it wasn’t Sweve’s house any more….it was Daddy Asses house. Bowens reiterated that the uncrowned champions The Acclaimed would take on Swerve in Our Glory at Arthur Ashe, and he then did the scissor me Daddy Ass bit. Chris Jericho is up next…[c]

My Take: The crowd was hot that Caster didn’t get to rap, but it definitely helped get heat on Swerve that he didn’t. Storm and Ford had a decent match, but I wouldn’t call it a good one. The finish was very awkward.

Chris Jericho and Anna Jay stood with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti backstage. Tony Schiavone conducted the interview. Jericho said the JAS was better than ever. He told the story of Ponce De Leon searching for the fountain of youth, but said he found it and called himself the best sports entertainer ever. He said he would beat Bryan Danielson next week (news to Hangman Page) and that Sammy Guevara would beat Darby Allin on Friday. He called AEW his company and that no one could take it away from him.

Jericho called Sammy and Daniel Garcia his sons in the locker room, and told Garcia that he was on his own later against Wheeler Yuta. Guevara commented on how sexy he and Jericho’s abs are.

Wardlow made his entrance in the arena. Mark Sterling was in the ring with Challenger Tony Nese. This match is for the TNT Championship.

3. Tony Nese vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championships: After a headbutt and a symphony of Powerbombs, Wardlow made quick work of perennial loser Tony Nese.

Wardlow defeated Tony Nese at 0:59 to retain the TNT Championships

After the match, Wardlow pulled Mark Sterling into the ring and set up to give him a Powerbomb, but Josh Woods made the save. After the match, Wardlow said he’s been hearing a lot on the internet that Wardlow has lost his momentum, and he should do this and that. He thanked his fans that had stuck with him since day one, and reminded his critics that this is Wardlow’s World. After the promo, we got a video package that hyped up Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara for Rampage this week.

In the arena, Bryan Danielson made his entrance, followed by Hangman Page.

My Take: I can’t believe Jericho spoiled the finish to Page and Danielson. What a blunder. It’s nice of Wardlow to remind me that I’m an internet asshole who said he had lost momentum.

4. Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page in a Wild Card Match in the AEW World Title Tournament: The match began with some mat wrestling and reversals. After 90 seconds of that, Danielson backed Page in the corner and slapped him on the chest. Hangman replied with some chops, but Danielson quickly took him down and set up for a surfboard lock. Instead, he just decided to stomp on Hangman’s knees. They then traded chops and kicks, with Danielson getting the better of it.

Danielson climbed to the top rope, but was given a forearm that knocked him out to the apron. Hangman then followed up with a slingshot clothesline that dumped Danielson to the floor. Hangman attempted a dive to the floor, but missed. Danielson applied a hammer lock and then sent Page into the ring post…[c]

Hangman took control and landed a hard lariat in the corner. He followed up with a Death Valley Driver and covered for a two count. Hangman continued to get some boos from the crowd. Danielson fired back with corner dropkicks. On the third attempt, Hangman attempted a pop up powerbomb, but Danielson reversed into a head scissors takeover. He then followed up with a series of kicks to the shoulder and head. Bryan went up to the top rope, but Hangman quickly recovered and knocked him into a seated position.

Both men fought on the top rope, and Page pulled Danielson into the ring with a leaping slam. Page setup for a Buckshot Lariat, but Danielson rolled out of the ring to recover…[c]