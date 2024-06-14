WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (6/14): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles, Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Nia Jax vs. Michin, Naomi vs. Chelsea Green, Grayson Waller Effect with DIY

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,294)

Taped in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Aired on same day delay on June 14, 2024 on Fox

Bayley’s music hit and she headed to the ring to open the show. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were at the commentary desk. As she walked out onto the stage, she pointed back towards the entrance and brought out Naomi for the opening match. The announce team plugged Bayley vs. Piper Niven for tomorrow. Chelsea Green then made her ring entrance with Piper Niven. Chelsea had a microphone and told Glasgow that their hometown heroes had arrived. She said she would defeat Naomi tonight and then her Spicy Margarita best friend Piper Niven would crush Bayley tomorrow.

1. Naomi vs. Chelsea Green: The crowd sang at Bayley while the match started. Naomi dominated the early going, and Green was forced to retreat to the floor. Naomi attempted a dive to the floor, but Green intercepted her on the apron and gloated to the crowd…[c]

Naomi landed a running crossbody as the show returned. Green returned fire with a kick. There was some confusion and a blown spot. Naomi eventually landed a kick in the corner to get things back on track. Naomi sent Green to the floor and then landed a suicide dive. She then climbed the turnbuckle and bowled over Green with another crossbody for a near fall. She climbed the turnbuckle again, but Green pulled her back into the ring. Green then landed a missile dropkick and covered Naomi for a near fall.

Green attempted a back suplex but Naomi slipped out the back. They tangled up near the ropes and Green attempted a roll up and used the ropes for leverage, but Bayley prevented the cheap win. Niven then argued with Bayley, and Green came over to jaw with her too. Naomi then rolled up Green and got the win.

Naomi defeated Chelsea Green at 9:48

After the match, footage of Legado del Fantasma’s attack on Apollo Crews was shown. Baron Corbin was shown speaking with Nick Aldis backstage. Legado walked up and jawed with Corbin before Aldis told him he could handle it. He told Legado they were fined for last week and next time it would be far worse than that. Santos Escobar spoke up and asked if Apollo was cleared, and he was. He then said Aldis could tell Apollo he was facing him later tonight, and they walked away…[c]

My Take: A bit clunky at times, but the crowd was up for the match so that helped quite a bit. Green is going to need some wins eventually if they ever want to use her for something other than comic relief.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were introduced for the Grayson Waller Effect. The QR Code related to Uncle Howdy showed a countdown that showed a bit more than two days left, so I guess we’ll see something on Raw. Waller mocked the crowd and told them he spoke English so he didn’t know what they were saying. They then introduced DIY as their guests for the show. Ciampa and Gargano walked to the ring. Ciampa remarked that this was still the Grayson Waller Effect and asked if Theory was his secretary since he wasn’t on the graphics.

Gargano aired footage from last week where Waller pulled Theory into the path of a suicide dive. Waller attempted to explain it away as a fake AI video. He then said they didn’t show Waller beating him. Ciampa then jumped in and said this crowd of hooligans didn’t come to watch his talk show, they came to see a fight and now his talk show. They then challenged them to a Tag Team Title Match tonight, but Waller mocked Glasgow and said they wouldn’t do it there.

Waller continued and said they would never drive a wedge between them. Gargano said they were coming for the Tag Team Championships, and then turned to Austin Theory. He said they went way back and was proud of what he accomplished on his own. Gargano said he was being used, and he didn’t need him. Waller punched Gargano for his comment, and Theory ended up taking a superkick and a running knee because Waller kept moving him into the line of fire. Waller and Theory ended up escaping as Ciampa and Gargano stood tall.

Footage was introduced from the announce team from The Bloodline taking out Owens and The Street Profits last week. Backstage, The Street Profits told Owens they had his back for his match with Solo Sikoa later in the show. In the arena, Santos Escobar made his entrance along with Legado del Fantasma. He will face Apollo Crews next…[c]

My Take: Austin Theory as a babyface? I’m not sure it will work but we’ll see if it clicks better than I expect.

Waller and Theory ran into Bayley and Naomi backstage griping about DIY. Blair Davenport arrived and trash talked Naomi, who had to be held back by Bayley. Chelsea Green then appeared and told Bayley that the title would be “ours” tomorrow. Piper Niven then knocked both Bayley and Naomi into a wall and stood over them.

Apollo Crews made his entrance in the arena.

2. Santos Escobar vs. Apollo Crews: Outside interference paid off early for Escobar, as Angel and Berto distracted Apollo. That didn’t last however, as Baron Corbin ran down to take out Angel and Berto and sent them to ringside. Apollo then picked up Santos for a press slam and then landed a standing moonsault for a near fall…[c]

Escobar landed a springboard senton and some kicks. Crews fired back with some kicks of his own and a splash in the corner. He followed up with German Suplex and a clothesline. Apollo covered after a Samoan Drop and got a two count. He then climbed the top rope, but Escobar landed a kick and met him up on the top rope. They battled but Santos was sent back into the ring. He took a dive at Santos but got caught with an ugly looking knee to the gut. Both men traded offense until Apollo landed a Death Valley Driver.

Berto and Angel returned to attack Corbin, but he quickly dealt with them. Apollo climbed the top rope, but Elektra Lopez shoved him down, and Escobar rolled him up with some tights for the win.

Santos Escobar defeated Apollo Crews at 8:25

After the match, Legado del Fantasma celebrated as they walked to the back. Corbin and Crews were both furious. The announce team then introduce a video package recap of recent events between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Cody Rhodes is up next…[c]

My Take: A solid match. I know that knee Santos landed to Apollo’s gut did not feel great.