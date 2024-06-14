Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: The System visits the Hardy Compound, ABC vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz, Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey: A good tag team main event that gave the Nemeth brothers a win heading into their tag team title match at Against All Odds. They were given plenty of time and I like the way they laid out the match in a way that made it feel like moments when Nic locked up with Austin and Bey for the first time at different points of the match.

Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz: A very good opening match with Santana going over strong. Steve Maclin taking out Trey Miguel was a logical move given that Maclin and Santana will team up to face The Rascalz on tonight’s Against All Odds card.

TNA Impact Misses

The System visits the Hardy Compound: I got a kick out of some of the Hardy Compound videos in the past, but I’m over it. I didn’t get a single laugh or feel much of anything while watching the latest cinematic video. To be fair, I am a bit of a traditionalist, so I was never as into these videos as some fans were. Those who enjoy the cinematic silliness surely found more entertainment value in this than I did, but it did nothing when it came to making me look forward to Hardy challenging Moose for the TNA World Championship on tonight’s Against All Odds event.

Marti Belle vs. Masha Slamovich: The match was fine and they took the usual approach of having a potential challenger beat one of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions to set up a future tag title match. But it’s sad to see Slamovich wasted in the tag team division at a time when the company needs more meaningful singles wrestlers in the Knockouts Division.

Joe Hendry and Ace Steel: Only time will tell whether these two have any on-air chemistry. It’s a bit of an odd fit and I wonder what Steel will do while Hendry is performing his songs. I wonder if it’s a short-term partnership and we’ll eventually see Steel turn on Hendry and move into a heel manager role. I haven’t spoken with Ace in many years, but he was a good guy when I got to know him a bit while he wrestled on the Steel Domain Wrestling shows in West St. Paul many years ago. I am happy that Steel has a chance to be an on-air character, which gives him a chance to make pro wrestling fans remember him for something more than his role in the Brawl Out incident.

Ash by Elegance vs. Jaida Stone: A soft Hit for a quick spotlight match for Ash. Rosemary watching from the balcony seems to suggest that she will be feuding with Ash soon. This show oddly had a Halloween in June feel to it with Rosemary, the Hardy Compound, and the PCO and Steph De Lander romance saga. If nothing else, at least we got a Jonathan Gresham video package without any sign of the the ridiculous ink.

Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz: A needlessly long match. There was good work from both wrestlers, but it was tough to get invested in a long match involving two wrestlers who are booked as mid-card acts. Steelz has been a player in TNA in the past and I’m not sure why she’s been moved down the card. On a side note, it would be nice if the company would take the time to explain why Lars Frederiksen is suddenly giving wrestling advice to Luna and Jody Threat. I know he’s a longtime fan and it’s cool that he appears with the duo, but I don’t really understand the idea of positioning him as a coach.