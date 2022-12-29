What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the New Year’s Smash edition

December 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 876,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 957,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, down from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Monday’s “best of” edition of WWE Raw finished with a 0.27 rating on USA Network. The December 29, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 975,000 viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the New Year’s Smash week one edition.

