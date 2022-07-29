07/29 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor, Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty, Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho, Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin, The Acclaimed drops their Ass Boys music video

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor, Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty, Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho, Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin, The Acclaimed drops their Ass Boys music video, and more ()…

Click here to stream or download the July 29 AEW Rampage audio review.

