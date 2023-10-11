AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the TNT Title

Powell’s POV: Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland in a No. 1 contenders match on Tuesday’s edition of Dynamite. Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.