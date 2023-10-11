AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun

-Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura

-Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Brother Zay

-Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.