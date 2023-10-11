AEW Collision poll results, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Taz, Sam Houston, Rikishi, Tonga Kid, Tony Chimel, Andy Douglas, Dusty Rhodes

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-A free night! With AEW running on Tuesday due to TBS’s sports coverage tonight, there will not be any live pro wrestling shows. Dynamite will return to its normal time slot next Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. All eyes will be on the ratings for Dynamite and NXT when they come out around 3CT/4ET today. Competition is fun, but just remember that the sun will come up tomorrow no matter who wins and both companies will still be in business.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in the post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent. I agree with the readers who gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sam Houston (a/k/a Michael Smith) is 60.

-Rikishi (a/k/a Solofa Fatu, Jr.) is 58.

-Tonga Kid (a/k/a Sam Fatu) is 58.

-Taz (a/k/a Pete Senerchia) is 56.

-WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel is 56.

-Andy Douglas of The Naturals tag team is 45.

-Ricochet (Trevor Mann) is 35.

-Riddick Moss (Michael Rallis) is 34.

-Rhea Ripley (Demi Bennett) is 27. I’m hoping for a social media from Dom and Mami for her birthday.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels, Jr.) was born on October 11, 1945. He died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.