What's happening...

07/29 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya, The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Aliyah vs. Shotzi, final push for SummerSlam

July 29, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya, The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Aliyah vs. Shotzi, final push for SummerSlam, and more (24:32)…

Click here for the July 29 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.