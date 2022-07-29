07/29 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya, The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Aliyah vs. Shotzi, final push for SummerSlam

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya, The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Aliyah vs. Shotzi, final push for SummerSlam, and more (24:32)…

Click here for the July 29 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

