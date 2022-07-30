NJPW Music City Mayhem lineup: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado headlines today’s show in Nashville, plus MLW and NJPW Strong title matches, Hiromu Takahashi, FTR, Kushida, Alex Shelley

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Music City Mayhem event that will be held today in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
-Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a No DQ match
-Kushida vs. Alex Shelley
-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Alex Zayne vs. TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher
-Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian
-Fred Rosser vs. Big Damo for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship
-Davey Richards vs. Rocky Romero for the MLW National Openweight Championship
-Yuya Uemora, Fred Yehi, and Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita, DKC, and Kevin Knight
Powell’s POV: The show starts at 2CT/3ET and is available via FITE.TV pay-per-view for 14.99.
