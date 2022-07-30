NJPW Music City Mayhem lineup: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado headlines today’s show in Nashville, plus MLW and NJPW Strong title matches, Hiromu Takahashi, FTR, Kushida, Alex Shelley

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Music City Mayhem event that will be held today in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

-Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a No DQ match

-Kushida vs. Alex Shelley

-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Alex Zayne vs. TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher

-Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

-Fred Rosser vs. Big Damo for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Davey Richards vs. Rocky Romero for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Yuya Uemora, Fred Yehi, and Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita, DKC, and Kevin Knight

Powell’s POV: The show starts at 2CT/3ET and is available via FITE.TV pay-per-view for 14.99.