AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held Sunday in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.
-Swerve Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship
-Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match
-Ladder match for the vacant TNT Title (Entrants: Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Jack Perry, Dante Martin, Lio Rush, more TBA)
-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match
-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
-MJF vs. Hechicero
Powell’s POV: Jay White and Rey Fenix will meet in a ladder match qualifier on tonight’s Dynamite. Samoa Joe challenged The Learning Tree to a trios match, but it has not been made official. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms. Join me for my live review of Forbidden Door on Sunday beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
With WWE and TNA working together now, shouldn’t this PPV just be called AEW Door?
With THAT lineup, I would just keep the door locked.