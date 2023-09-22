Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory lineup: Two big matches set for Impact’s biggest event of the year

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, October 21 in Cicero, Illinois at Cicero Stadium.

-Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

Powell’s POV: Those are two terrific matches on paper. Impact typically holds their Call Your Shot gauntlet battle royal at BFG with the winner earning title shot of their choosing, any time, any place. Bound For Glory will be available via pay-per-view and FITE TV for $39.99.