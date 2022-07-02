7/1 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal, Sloane Jacobs vs. Amari Miller, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 20)

Taped June 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 1, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) vs. Hank Walker. Hank Walker making his debut had the height advantage over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo which he used to his advantage early until “Stacks” took control with a reverse elbow from the middle rope. Walker escaped a chin and arm lock with a hip toss and a splash in the corner and attempted to finish but “Stacks” nailed the mafia sidekick for the win.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Hank Walker via pinfall in 4:11.

John’s Ramblings: Not much to the opener. Walker looked good doing the basics and the match didn’t stray far from that.

2. Sloane Jacobs vs. Amari Miller. Neither woman was able to gain the early advantage as Jacobs offered a handshake which Miller accepted as the contest continued. Jacobs took Miller down by the arm and applied a chin lock, Miller escaped but Jacobs responded with a strong pump kick for a near fall. Miller rallied through with a spin kick in the corner and a follow up face wash. Jacobs attempted a roll up, but Miller rolled through and hit the facebuster on the knee for the three count…

Amari Miller defeated Sloane Jacobs via pinfall in 5:52.

John’s Ramblings: Another match which underwhelmed me this week. The match was fine but it never really got out of first gear.

3. Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal. Hudson used his power on Bernal early to gain the early advantage. Hudson would mock the height of Bernal by dropping to his knees and inviting a free shot. Bernal complied by applying a headlock and followed up with kicks to the leg and a flying head-scissors. Hudson hit an STO from the corner to regain control on Bernal and hit a scoop slam followed up with a chinlock. Bernal escaped with a roll up for a near fall and hit a flatliner and continued to put the pressure on by hitting a top rope crossbody to Hudson but he was caught going up to the top rope once more as Hudson hit the Razor’s Edge for the victory…

Duke Hudson defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 6:51.