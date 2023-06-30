What's happening...

WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in England (reports needed), Terry Funk, Cody Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Alicia Fox, Su Yung, Will Ferrara, Strangler Lewis

June 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Money in the Bank will be held on Saturday in London, England at 02 Arena. The show features The Bloodline Civil War tag team match and a pair of Money in the Bank ladder matches. Join me for my live review as the show stream on Peacock beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 2CT/3ET. A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on tape delay tonight from London, England at O2 Arena. The show features a two championship matches and the return of Roman Reigns. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. We are looking for a volunteer to review Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are normally available on Saturday mornings, but he has the holiday weekend off.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision as taped on Thursday in Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will not be covering the show live this week due to MITB coverage and it being a taped show airing on a holiday weekend. My review will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England at Utilita Arena- Newcastle today with a live event. There are no matches advertised on the host venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-The legendary Terry Funk is 79.

-Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR is 39.

-Cody Rhodes (Cody Runnels) is 38.

-Alicia Fox (Victoria Crawford) is 37.

-Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs) is 34.

-Will Ferrara is 32.

-The late Ed “Strangler” Lewis (Robert Friedrich) was born on June 30, 1891. He died at age 75 on August 8, 1966.

