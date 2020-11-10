AEW Games video with notes on the forthcoming video game and mobile games

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released a video touting AEW Games on Tuesday. The video featured Kenny Omega, Aubrey Edwards, Britt Baker, and Cody, and included some footage from the company’s forthcoming video game (though a graphic noted that it early in development and the footage may not be representative of the final product). The crew also announced the “AEW Elite General Manager” and “AEW Casino Double Or Nothing” mobile games. Watch the full video below or via the AEW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The video did not include any guidance regarding potential release dates. It was announced that Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita is involved the making of the video game. He was also involved in the making of the Virtual Pro Wrestling and WWF: No Mercy pro wrestling titles, as well as a couple of Def Jam video games. The game footage, which featured Omega, Chris Jericho, and Hikaru Shida, looked impressive.



