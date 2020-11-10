AEW press release regarding AEW Games

What's happening...

November 10, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release regarding AEW Games on Tuesday.

November 10, 2020 – After revolutionizing the wrestling industry, AEW today shared its plans to  reimagine the gaming world with the launch of AEW GAMES. The new venture will initially  deliver three new gaming options to fans including two mobile games and the highly anticipated  console game being developed with the renowned video game developer YUKE’S. 

The birth of AEW GAMES was ushered in with a star-studded keynote special event hosted on  YouTube, featuring Kenny Omega, who has been at the forefront of AEW’s console game, along  with Cody Rhodes, Dr. Britt Baker and Ref Aubrey Edwards. The event also featured the  introduction of wrestling gaming mastermind and the newest AEW GAMES team member,  Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, best known for his work on the critically-acclaimed No Mercy for fifth generation consoles. 

“Every once in a while, a revolutionary company comes along and changes everything. AEW is  doing that today,” said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW. “When I first signed with AEW, I asked Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling  games ever. With masterminds like Geta and the incredible team at YUKE’S, we are well on the  path to deliver a fresh, vastly superior gaming experience that our fans deserve.” 

Two mobile games will be available even sooner for fans. AEW Casino: Double or Nothing is  anticipated to launch this winter, and AEW Elite GM is anticipated to launch later in 2021.  Developed by KamaGames, one of the fastest growing independent operators in the world,  Double or Nothing will feature AEW-branded versions of slots, blackjack, poker and roulette,  along with AEW music, sounds, videos, wrestler virtual avatars, gift packs and more. 

Developed by Crystallized Games, AEW Elite GM is the evolution of the GM simulator genre,  taking the strategic elements of simulation and fantasy games to create a competitive and  engaging space for the wrestling community to take part in, incorporating the expanding AEW  brand and serving as a celebration of wrestling as a whole. Fans take on the role of GM,  designing a roster of wrestlers, setting up matches, and running the show to generate revenue,  new fans and effects on wrestlers’ stamina and morale.

“It’s amazing to think that less than two years ago, we sent shockwaves through the professional  wrestling industry with the launch of AEW, and now we are rolling out our new revolutionary  games,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “We make a point to listen to our fans, and we  know that a rejuvenated and immersive gaming experience is critical to the overall wrestling  experience. It’s going to be cool to see our fans enjoying a next-gen console wrestling game that  actually implements their feedback. This is just the beginning of a new era of gaming for  wrestling fans around the world.” 

“It is a tremendous honor to be a part of writing the first page in a new history of wrestling  games,” said Hiromi Furuta, SVP at YUKE’S. 

Kenny Omega and the AEW GAMES team will provide updates to fans as well as ongoing  development content on the following: YouTube.com/AEWGames, twitter.com/AEWGamesInstagram.com/playAEWGames, Facebook.com/playAEWGames and AEWGames.com

Starting today, fans can also purchase new AEW GAMES merchandise on www.SHOPAEW.com

Powell’s POV: In case you missed it in our earlier post, check out the video below that AEW released on Tuesday to promote AEW Games.


