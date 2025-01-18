AEW Collision results (1/18): Powell’s live review of Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match, Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW Continental Title, Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 77)

Taped January 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center

Simulcast January 18, 2025 on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Collision opened with the Powerhouse Hobbs, Cope, FTR, and The Outrunners delivering a backstage promo about the 12-man tag team match. Cope said he’s coming for Jon Moxley and will take the AEW World Championship and it all starts tonight.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada delivered a backstage promo. He said he used to look up to Tomohiro Ishii, but now he’ll put him down like the dog that he is (bitch). Christopher Daniels and Hangman Page also delivered backstage promos about their Texas Death match…

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Matt Menard checked in on commentary while the Collision theme song played. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the Texas Death match while the entrances took place…

1. Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death match. Daniels wore a protective sleeve over his left arm. There were dueling “Cowboy Shit” and “Fallen Angel” chants.