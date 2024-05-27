WWE Raw in Savannah, Pro Wrestling Boom Live on TUESDAY, Eric Bischoff, Natalya, Misterioso, Simon Diamond, Steve Maclin, Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas, Ricky Banderas, Tatsutoshi Goto, Hiro Saito, Alberto El Patron, Hector Garza, Hans Schmidt, Johnny Rougeau

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is Memorial Day in the United States. Our updates will be less frequent than usual for a Monday until things get back to normal tonight with Raw coverage.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena. The features the fallout from the King and Queen of the Ring event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns TUESDAY at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE King and Queen of the Ring and AEW Double Or Nothing at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A audio show will return on Monday.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Savannah, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Albany, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Palm Springs. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Bischoff is 69 today.

-Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) is 42 today.

-Misterioso (Roberto Castillo) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Pat Kenney, who wrestled as Simon Diamond, turned 57 on Sunday. Kenney currently works behind the scenes in the NWA.

-Impact World Champion Steve Maclin (Stephen Kupryk) turned 37 on Sunday. He previously worked as Steve Cutler in WWE.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) died on May 26, 2012 at age 87.

-The late Hector Garza died on May 26, 2013 at age 43 following a battle with lung cancer.

-The late Ashley Massaro was born on May 26, 1979. She took her own life at age 39 on May 16, 2019.

-Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Tatsutoshi Goto turned 68 on Saturday.

-Dark Journey (Lynda Newton) turned 67 on Saturday.

-Hiro Saito turned 63 on Saturday.

-Ricky Banderas (Gilbert Cosme) turned 49 on Saturday. He works as King Muertes in the United States and previously went by Judas Mesias.

-Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez) turned 49 on Saturday.. He wrestled as Alberto Del Rio in WWE.

-Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) turned 34 on Saturday.

-Johnny Rougeau (Jean Rougeau) died of cancer on May 25, 1983 at age 53. He was the uncle of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau.