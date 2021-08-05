AEW Rampage broadcast team and one match announced for next week’s premiere

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Rampage broadcast team will feature Excalibur, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, and Taz.

-AEW also announced Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s Championship for the August 13 AEW Rampage premiere on TNT.

Powell’s POV: A four-man broadcast team? It seems very crowded, but we’ll have to see how they are all utilized. We are looking for reports from the Dynamite and Rampage events that will both be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.