New Texas Pro Wrestling “Lonestar 5” results: Vetter’s review of Stephen Wolf vs. Mysterious Q in a title vs. mask match for the New Texas Pro Title, Jake Something vs. Brick Savage for the Deadlock Pro Title

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Lonestar 5”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 29, 2024 in Pasadena, Texas at Campbell Hall

The promotion boasted on Twitter/X that this drew their largest crowd of the year. I’ll estimate 350-400. The lighting over the ring is really good. Dan Miller and Trent Guilbeau provided commentary. There were slight edits made between matches, so we went right from one to the next.

* I’ll note we have two WWE ID prospects on the show, and a few wrestlers brought in from outside of Texas. (Johnnie Robbie usually competes on the West Coast, and Tyree Taylor usually in the Northeast).

1. Father Oday vs. Jay Davis in a Texas Contenders Series championship match. I don’t know if I’ve seen Davis before; he’s comparable to former ROH star ACH or MLW’s Alex Kane. Oday is a regular here; he wore glittery gold pants, and he slapped Davis to open the match. Oday worked over the shoulder and kept him grounded. Davis applied an ankle lock at 4:00. Davis nailed a top-rope spinebuster and they were both down. Music played as the ref was counting; both guys got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Davis hit a German Suplex at 6:30. They fought onto the ring apron. Davis dove through the ropes and speared Oday, with them both crashing to the floor at 8:30.

As they got into the ring, the Eighth Day attacked Davis while the ref was checking on Oday. Oday shoved Davis shoulder-first into the ring post. Oday hit the “Divine Intervention” (Angel’s Wings) for a believable nearfall, and the commentators were shocked Davis kicked out. Davis went back to an ankle lock, and Oday tapped out! New champion! A good opener. Several guys got in the ring to celebrate Davis’ first-ever title win.

Jay Davis defeated Father Oday to win the Texas Contenders Series title at 10:58.

2. Izzy James vs. Danny Orion vs. Max Heights for the Lonestar Championship. I consider Orion to be a top-five worker in this promotion; he has long, dark curly hair. Izzy dresses like Sami Callihan and he’s a babyface. Max has a similar look to Izzy and he wore black trunks. Basic offense early on. Max hit a flip dive to the floor on both at 2:00 and landed on his feet. Heights and Orion brawled in the ring, with Orion hitting a handspring-back-elbow. Orion hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 6:00. Heights hit a Mamba Splash on Orion, but Izzy made the save. They got up and all traded blows. Izzy hit a rolling Burning Hammer. He hit a handspring-back-spin kick and pinned Heights. Good action.

Izzy James defeated Danny Orion and Max Heights to retain the Lonestar Title at 8:40.

3. Isaac Morales vs. Shimbashi vs. Timur the Great vs. Cappuccino Jones vs. JJ Blake vs. Tyree Taylor in a Six Shooter Challenge. Two men start; like in AEW’s casino match, this match can end at any time, even if all six aren’t in the match yet. Morales and Shimbashi opened. I don’t know if I’ve seen Morales; he wore red pants with yellow trim. They traded rollups almost immediately, and Morales hit a top-rope crossbody block. Timur entered at 2:30 and he hit a powerslam for a nearfall; I don’t think I’ve seen him before either. WWE ID prospect Cappuccino Jones (think NJPW’s Kevin Knight, or the Human Tornado) entered at 5:00 and hit some dropkicks. JJ Blake entered at 7:00; he is Black with the sides of his head shaved, and he immediately hit a Helluva Kick, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall.

Tyree entered at 9:00 and he hit some spears; I’ve compared the Northeast star to a mix of Willie Mack and Shane Taylor and he’s much bigger than everyone else in this one. Tyree hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Shimbashi hit a rolling Death Valley Driver. Jones hit a half-nelson suplex at 11:30. Tyree hit a moonsault onto three guys for a nearfall; the crowd popped for the big man doing that. Cappuccino hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, then the “Decaffinator” (swinging neckbreaker) to pin Blake. Good action. I applaud how promotions have been putting Cappuccino over as a rising star.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Tyree Taylor, Isaac Morales, Shimbashi, Timur the Great and JJ Blake to win a Six Shooter Challenge at 13:43.

4. Danni Bee vs. Zayda Steel for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title. A big debut here for WWE ID prospect Zayda, and she came out first. This crowd was hot at the bell. Zayda appears to have a one-inch height advantage as they locked up, and they traded rollups in the first minute. They fought to the floor, where Zayda pushed Danni into the ring post at 2:00. In the ring, Zayda tied her up and kept Danni grounded, hitting a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Danni fired up and hit some clotheslines. Danni hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:30.

Zayda went for Unprettier, but Danni blocked it. Zayda intentionally pushed Danni into the ref, and the ref was down. Zayda got the belt, swung and missed. Danni hit a rolling forearm; she picked up the title belt and was conflicted on whether to use it. She hit a superkick instead, then a Lungblower move to the jaw, but the ref was still down. Zayda nailed the Unprettier faceplant onto the title belt! She scored the pin! Danni’s long title reign is over! Zayda celebrated with the belt.

Zayda Steel defeated Danni Bee to win the New Texas Pro Women’s Title at 9:00 even.

5. Jus X Nic & Jak Calloway vs. “Toxic Tour” Prince Ly & Pac Ortega vs. “The Dream Team” Danny King & KC Kr’eme in a ladder match for the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles. Ortega and Ly gyrated and are pushing their sexiness, giving off Angel Garza and Humberto vibes. Everyone quickly brawled to the floor, where I see at least three ladders. Nic launched off a ladder and hit a flip dive onto everyone on the floor at 3:00. Ly put a ladder over his head, spun around, and hit everyone with it. It allowed Ortega to climb the ladder at 5:30. Guys got thrown into ladders in the corner, with ladders buckling easily.

Ortega hit a German Suplex, but Nic rotated and landed on his feet. Danny leapt off the ladder and hit an elbow drop at 8:30; a commentator noted King could have pulled down the belt there instead. Nic hit an elbow drop off the ladder at 10:30. All six men fought on three ladders, with the belts above their heads. Kr’eme powerbombed someone onto a horizontal ladder. KC and King climbed the ladder and pulled down the belts to win. New champions! Good action; well planned out with some big spots but nothing felt overly dangerous, either.

KC Kr’eme & Danny King defeated Jus X Nic & Jak Calloway & Pac Ortega and Prince Ly to win the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles at 14:12.

6. Jake Something vs. Brick Savage for the Deadlock Pro Title. As the name suggests, Brick is a big man; I’ve compared his look to Bronson Reed. He was listed at 6’2″ and 347 pounds. Jake wore his Deadlock Pro World Title. They hit some shoulder tackles with neither man budging. Jake finally took Brick off his feet. Brick hit a Stinger Splash at 3:30, then a slingshot shoulder tackle to knock Jake down. Brick hit a powerbomb at 5:30, and the commentators marveled at how he was beating down Jake. Brick went for another slingshot move, but Jake clocked him with a roaring forearm for a nearfall at 8:30.

Jake hit a dive over the top rope onto Brick! In the ring, Jake hit a powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Brick hit an impressive second-rope fallaway slam, and they were both down at 11:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They traded forearm strikes. Brick hit a headbutt. Jake hit an “Into the Void” (Black Hole Slam), then a second one, to score the pin! Good match. A commentator said we may have just seen one of the hardest-hitting matches of the year.

Jake Something defeated Brick Savage to retain the DPW Title at 12:47.

7. Mr. Mundo vs. J. Pierce. I don’t think I know these two; they have a tough act to follow! Mundo is the bodyguard for The Dream Team; he wore plain black pants and black T-shirt. Pierce appears to be a bit of a goofball and looks like a young Sami Zayn. Pierce hit an enzuigiri, then a basement dropkick on the knee. Mundo caught Pierce coming off the ropes and hit a fallaway slam at 3:00. Mundo hit a big chokeslam and scored the pin. I don’t mind a short squash, especially after the crowd just saw a big match.

Mr. Mundo defeated J. Pierce at 3:23.

8. Johnnie Robbie vs. Charity King vs. Vert Vixen to be No. 1 contender. A bit of a surprise to see West Coast wrestler Robbie here; she just recovered from a pretty significant neck injury. King suplexed Vert and hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Johnnie hit a diving kick to the side of Charity’s face, then a running Meteora in the corner. They did a tower spot out of the corner. Vert slammed Johnny onto Charity, and all three were down at 5:00. They got up and Johnnie hit chops on each opponent. Vert hit a Mafia Kick on Charity. Vert nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Robbie for a nearfall at 7:00.

Vert hit a spin kick to King’s head; Charity hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall, but Robbie broke it up. Johnnie hit a running knee to Vert’s jaw, then a short-arm clothesline on Charity. Vert hit a second-rope spin kick. Johnnie hit a Lungblower move to Vert’s jaw. Charity caught Johnnie coming off the ropes and hit a (Mark Henry-style) World’s Strongest Slam for the pin on Robbie. Good action; that was a sprint with a lot of action.

Charity King defeated Vert Vixen and Johnnie Robbie at 9:42.

* A backstage segment aired, with Stephen Wolf talking about his title vs. mask match to come. The Dream Team celebrated winning their belts back, but Wolf berated them, saying they never should have lost them in the first place. He ordered them to go get ready for his main event match.

9. Raychell Rose vs. Sumie Sakai. Sumie is set to retire in about a month. Rose has appeared on AEW/ROH TV (she once used a different name, too) and she is maybe four inches taller. A commentator noted that Sumie has been wrestling since 1997, as Rose twisted Sumie’s wrists. Sumie went for a cross-armbreaker, and she turned it into a crossface; Rose bit Sumie’s hand to escape. Sumie put Rose’s crown on her head and did an ‘Eddie spot,’ collapsing to the mat. Rose pleaded innocent to the ref, who thought Raychell had struck her. Rose hit a running knee for a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Rose hit a German Suplex but Sumie popped to her feet. Sumie hit “Smashmouth” (CrossRhodes), but a heel manager pulled Rose to the floor. In the ring, Rose hit Sumie with the crown! Rose nailed “Off With You Head” flying knee to the back of the head and scored the tainted pin. Decent action. Sumie forcibly kissed Rose, which startled Raychell and sent her running to the back. The crowd gave the legend a standing ovation.

Raychell Rose defeated Sumie Sakai at 7:48.

10. Stephen Wolf (w/The Dream Team) vs. Mysterious Q in a title-vs.-mask match for the New Texas Pro Title. Q is massive and muscular and much bigger than Wolf. I really like Wolf’s intro; I’ve seen it several times where he boasts about being “#15 on the PWI Black 500.” They opened by trading chops. They went to the floor and traded more chops. In the ring, Wolf stomped on the left knee and worked it over. Q hit a release German Suplex at 7:30 and a flying back elbow into the corner, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Q nailed a Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall. KC Kr’eme accidentally grabbed Wolf’s leg. Q nailed a top-rope superplex, and both men were down at 11:30.

Wolf missed a discus forearm, and Q hit a stunner for a believable nearfall, but King put Wolf’s foot on the ropes. The ref saw Kr’eme cheating; the ref was going to call for a DQ but Q stopped him. Wolf tied up Q in an STF, and he pulled on the mask, too. He pulled the mask off! “We see the face of the Mysterious Q for the first time!” the crowd said. He has short blond curls on his otherwise black hair. Q hit a corkscrew plancha to the floor on all three heels at 15:00. Wolf came off the ropes, but Q caught him with another stunner. Q put Wolf on his shoulders and spun him to the mat in a powerbomb for the pin! New champion!

Mysterious Q defeated Stephen Wolf to win the New Texas Pro Title at 15:58.

Final Thoughts: A really strong, noteworthy show. Jake Something-Brick Savage put in a hard-hitting, excellent big-man match that takes best of the night, with Mysterious Q-Wolf a close second place. I’ll narrowly go with the six-way challenge for third, ahead of the ladder match and Zayda-Danni. Some really good action throughout. Now that he was unmasked, even in victory, will Q continue to wrestle in a mask? I think he should skip it. This show is on IWTV and comes highly recommended.