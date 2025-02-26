New Texas Pro Wrestling “Bulls On Parade” results: Vetter’s review of Carter Blaq vs. Adam Priest for the New Texas Pro Title, Devin Carter vs. JJ Blake for the Inspire Pro Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Bulls On Parade”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 23, 2025 in Austin, Texas at Empire Control Room

I’ve seen several shows from here; this is outdoors under a canopy; it’s light out as the show begins. The crowd is maybe 300. They do a good job with lighting the ring as the sun sets, too.

1. Danny Orion vs. Epydemius Jr. to become No. 1 contender. Both guys are top-10 in Texas. Orion has the smugness of Santos Escobar. Epydemius wears a mask and is a decent high-flyer. Standing switches to open, and Epydemius hit a dive through the ropes at 2:30. In the ring, Orion hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30, and he took control. He twisted the mask and was loudly booed. Epydemius Jr. hit a stiff kick to the spine at 6:30 and they began trading chops. Orion nailed a flip dive to the floor at 9:30. He hit a Lionsault in the ring for a nearfall. Epydemius hit an enzuigiri, then a frogsplash for the pin. A really good opener.

Epydemius Jr. defeated Danny Orion to become No. 1 contender at 10:33.

* It was announced that Zayda Steel was injured the prior night and was unable to compete. (I previously wrote about this; she got fatigued at the CZW show in New Jersey in a loss to Zara Zakher. She seemed to indicate she’s okay and is booked to wrestle Thursday at Wrestling Open in Massachusetts.) So, Vert Vixen was the replacement in the next match! With Megan Bayne now under AEW contract, I consider Vert to be the top unsigned female wrestler in the U.S. Charity has been a regular in NWA.

2. Charity King vs. Vert Vixen. Standing switches to open and Vert has a significant height advantage. Charity hit a double-underhook suplex. Vert clocked her with some forearm strikes, then an elbow drop to the lower back for a nearfall at 1:30, and she applied a standing Rings of Saturn hold. Charity hit a Samoan Drop at 4:00 and she was fired up, hitting some clotheslines and a spinebuster. Vert hit a powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall at 5:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Charit hit a clothesline and a uranage for a nearfall. They traded rollups, and Vert got a jackknife cover for the pin. Good action.

Vert Vixen defeated Charity King at 8:23.

3. Timur the Great (w/Father Oday) vs. Shimbashi. Timur has a good physique and big, curly hair; I may have seen him before. Canada-born Shimbashi got a nice pop. Timur attacked as Shimbashi got into the ring and we immediately had a bell. Shimbashi hit a Thesz Press and some punches to the face. Timur hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Shimbashi hit a bulldog into the corner and he applied an armbar in the ropes. Temur hit a splash into the corner and a scoop powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. Shimbashi hit a backbreaker over his knee and they were both down. Shimbashi hit a suplex into the corner and a running knee in the corner at 6:30.

They went to the floor and brawled amongst the fans. Shimbashi hit a running crossbody block on Father Oday! Timur hit a spear on the floor, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They got back into the ring. Shimbashi caught him with a jumping knee and a spike DDT for the pin. Good match.

Shimbashi defeated Timur the Great at 8:33.

4. Izzy James vs. Exodus Prime for the Lonestar Title. I’ve loosely compared Prime to Elix Skipper and Caprice Coleman; he just wrestled on ROH TV last week. Izzy also just lost a quick match to Dustin Rhodes on AEW Collision. A feeling-out process to open as they worked each other’s left arm. Izzy leapt off the ropes but Exodus caught him with a stunner at 3:00, and James rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Exodus went for a springboard senton, but James got his knees up to block it. James hit his own senton for a nearfall. Izzy hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00.

Prime hit a Stundog Millionaire and a Russian Leg Sweep and an enzuigiri. Exodus leapt off the ropes but James caught him and applied a Crossface Chickenwing on the mat. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 8:30. Izzy hit a twisting plancha to the floor. Exodus nailed a dive through the ropes. In the ring, he finally hit the slingshot senton, then a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. This has been really good. Izzy got a modified O’Connor Roll, leaned backwards for added leverage, and scored the pin. That was really good.

Izzy James defeated Exodus Prime to retain the Lonestar Title at 11:17.

* Raychell Rose headed to the ring; she wore her street clothes and isn’t slated to wrestle. Right on cue, she complained that management couldn’t be bothered to put in the effort to find her an opponent. She said that on April 6, she will be in the main event while teaming with Brick Savage and Dimitri Alexandrov, against any three people who want to fight them.

5. “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku vs. Dimitri Alexandrov and Brick Savage. I’ve compared Brick’s body type to Bronson Reed; he’s a thick, rotund, strong man. Dominic and the wild-haired Alexandrov opened and they traded intense reversals on the mat. Ku and Savage got in, and Brick hit a superkick and a splash in the corner at 2:00. Dimitri hit a kneedrop on Ku’s forehead for a nearfall. Ku hit some European Uppercuts, and ViF kept Alexandrov grounded and in their corner. Garrini hit a back suplex at 5:00. Brick tried to get in but the ref ordered him back to his corner. Ku hit some chops and kept Dimitri grounded. The commentator noted that ViF recently lost the GCW tag titles but won the Deadlock Pro tag titles (which they actually also just lost a week ago!)

Alexandrov hit a clothesline on Ku and he finally got the hot tag at 7:30. Brick hit some clotheslines on both ViF, and he was fired up. Alexandrov hit a suplex on Garrini. Brick hit a flying crossbody block. Garrini hit a Saito Suplex and a piledriver on Brick for a nearfall at 10:00. Garrini tied Brick in a Triangle Choke on the mat, but Brick stood up and hit a powerbomb to escape, and they were both down. Ku and Alexandrov got in and they allowed each other to hit chops. Brick and Garrini got in and traded forearm strikes, and Brick hit a clothesline. Brick and Alexandrov hit a team Bulldog Powerslam move and pinned Garrini. That was really good and hard-hitting.

Dimitri Alexandrov and Brick Savage defeated Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini at 13:29.

6. Devin Carter vs. JJ Blake for the Inspire Pro Title. The flamboyant Carter came to the ring to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and uses they/them pronouns. Standing switches with Devin doing some gay humor. Devin hit a running boot and landed doing the splits at 2:00. JJ tied Carter in a knot in a modified Octopus Stretch. JJ applied a Torture Rack at 6:30 but Carter escaped. Carter hit a superkick. Carter got a rollup for a nearfall. Carter nailed a top-rope moonsault and a Michinoku Driver for the pin. Not for me but the crowd liked it.

Devin Carter defeated JJ Blake to retain the Inspire Pro Title at 10:02.

* Dustin Nguyen came to the ring; he had a severe leg injury in November and the commentators were thrilled to see him come out without crutches. He got a nice “welcome back!” chant. He got on the mic and he’s excited to be back. He said he will wrestle at the March 23 show.

7. “Dream Team” KC Kr’eme and Danny King vs. Oli Summers and Natalie Sykes for the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles AND the Pride Style Pro Tag Team Titles. Natalie was looking at her phone and playing with her hair as the match began, but she ducked King’s punches, and a commentator urged her to pay attention. Funny; I had a wife like that! Oli and Natalie worked over KC. KC nailed a Mafia Kick that DROPPED Sykes at 3:30 and the crowd loudly booed, but the ref was out of position so they didn’t get the pin. King hit a back suplex on her and the heels kept her in their corner. King went for a Bronco Buster, but she landed a kick to the groin at 7:00.

Oli got the hot tag and he cleared the ring. He hit a T-Bone suplex on Kr’eme for a nearfall. Natalie hit a 3D for a nearfall. King applied a Lion Tamer and planted his knee in her back, and she tapped out. Oli had tried to make the save but KC hit him with a stick to stop him. I actually thought we were getting a title change here.

KC Kr’eme & Danny King defeated Oli Summers and Natalie Sykes to retain the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles AND the Pride Style Pro Tag Team Titles at 9:33.

8. “Mysterious Q” Carter Blaq vs. Adam Priest for the New Texas Pro Title. The tall, muscular Blaq recently started wrestling without the mask; think Shad Gaspard in size. I always compare the short, tenacious Priest to Jaime Noble. Needless to say, Blaq has a huge size and weight advantage. Priest immediately rolled to the floor and looked under the ring; the commentators were perplexed, noting this isn’t a street fight. They locked up and Blaq easily threw him to the mat, and he hit some chops in the corner. He hit a diving elbow drop at 3:00 for a nearfall and was in charge. They brawled to the floor, where Priest hit him with a chairshot to the back at 5:00.

In the ring, Priest was in charge and stomped on Blaq and kept him grounded. Blaq nailed a German Suplex at 8:00 and a Helluva Kick, then a twisting neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall. Priest hit a chop block on the knee and locked in a half-crab on Blaq’s recently damaged knee, but Blaq reached the ropes at 9:30. Priest hit another chop block and he applied a Figure Four at 11:00. Priest nailed a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:00. He hit a German Suplex, but Blaq popped up and hit an F5 and a stunner for a believable nearfall. Blaq put Priest in a Torture Rack, spun him to the mat in a Blue Thunder Bomb, and scored the pin. Good match.

Carter Blaq defeated Adam Priest to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 15:31.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show, top to bottom. I’ll go with ViF vs. Savage/Dimitri for best match, Izzy-Exodus for second, and a very good main event for third. A really good opener plus Charity-Vert both deserve honorable mention, so that’s five really strong matches. I hadn’t seen Natalie Sykes before; she amused me, but as is often the case, she simply was not believable against bigger, stronger men. A good use of both Dustin Nguyen and Raychell Rose here, too. New Texas Pro has multiple shows that I have skipped because the lineup didn’t look strong, but this one was every bit as good as it appeared on paper.