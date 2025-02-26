AEW Dynamite results (2/26): Barnett’s live review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title, Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith in a bounty match, Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 282)

February 26, 2025 in Oceanside, California at Frontwave Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Adam Copeland was shown getting out of the back of an ambulance. He addressed the Death Riders and told them this was their ride out of the arena tonight. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz were standing near the ring. They ran down tonight’s card, featuring Konosuke Takeshita and Orange Cassidy in the main event. Hangman Page is supposed to be in action next. MJF was then shown getting laser tattoo removal. He called the people spoiled, and called them out for chanting cowboy shit. He said the only letters that matter to him now aren’t AEW or FAN, they are MJF. Hangman Page was then shown exiting a truck and entering the arena. A production employee knocked over some tables or equipment in the background in a funny SNAFU.

Hangman entered the ring and wrestled in jeans and work boots.

1. Hangman Adam Page vs. Aaron Solo: Hangman landed a big boot to start. Solo attempted to fight back but was quickly overwhelmed by a big lariat. Page followed up with a buckshot lariat and got the win.

Hangman Page defeated Aaron Solo at 0:56

After the match, Hangman grabbed a chair and a microphone from ringside. He said the three things he hates the most are running out of biscuits, English Ivy, and when some idiot in a spray tan spits in his face. He sat down in the chair and demanded MJF come to the ring, and he walked out with a white towel spattered with blood. MJF asked Page if he really wanted to fight him now? He called Page a heartless maniac, and sarcastically said he wasn’t even sure he had a prayer at Revolution in LA a week from Sunday.

MJF then pretended to walk to the back, but turned back to tell Hangman he needed to go check on his friend, because he was worried about him. Christopher Daniels was then shown on screen with blood all over him, and Hangman grabbed the chair before heading to the back. Page demanded to know where MJF went, and then checked on Daniels when he couldn’t find him. Page walked away and continued the pursuit of MJF.

In the arena, the Don Callis family was shown in a luxury box. Don Callis put a bounty on the head of WIll Ospreay, who will face Bryan Keith later. Footage was then shown of Chris Jericho retaining the ROH Title against Bandido on Collision. Jericho was then interviewed by Renee Paquette, who demanded an apology for his treatment by Paquette last week. She apologized, and then asked how the Bryan Keith and Will Ospreay match came together. Jericho quickly introduced Callis, and Jericho explained that he wasn’t doing Callis a favor, he believed Bryan Keith could be a future champion and had what it took to defeat Ospreay.

In the arena, Will Ospreay made his ring entrance. He was followed by Bryan Keith.

My Take: Hangman and MJF have the most interesting program in AEW at the moment, but this was their weakest segment so far. Hopefully there’s some follow up later in the show.

2. Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith: They pushed the pace early with some acrobatics. Ospreay had the advantage early on, with Keith trying and failing to slow the pace. Ospreay landed an impressive standing twisting moonsault press, but only got a near fall. He then set up for a Hidden Blade, but Keith rolled from the ring. Ospreay splashed Keith on the floor, but came up clutching his knee. Keith was then able to take control and toss Ospreay back in the ring…[c]

Keith continued to focus on the lower back of Ospreay with a Camel Clutch. Ospreay recovered and performed a back handspring overhead kick. He followed up with a springboard elbow strike and covered for a two count. Ospreay landed some Kawada kicks and a leaping enziguri. Keith ducked a lariat and returned fire with one of his own. Ospreay recovered and delivered an Oscutter a moment later and covered for a close near fall.

He then lined up for a Hidden Blade, but Keith countered with a knee strike and an Emerald Tiger Driver for a close near fall. Ospreay regained control and delivered a Styles Clash, followed by a Hidden Blade for the win.

Will Ospreay defeated Bryan Keith at 10:41

Callis and Fletcher waved Ospreay up to the luxury box after the match, which resulted in a brawl in the stands. Fletcher and Ospreay were separated by AEW officials, and Fletcher ran off in a huff. Footage of Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May’s ongoing violence was shown, and an update on Toni Storm’s health was promised for Collision on Saturday…[c]

My Take: A fun match between Ospreay and Keith. It suffered from a lack of suspense, but everything was well executed.

A video package was shown for Momo Wantanabe and Mercedes Mone’s upcoming match at Revolution. Mercedes was then shown in the back and she addressed Momo, and asked if she was going to show up tonight. She then ran into Billie Starkz, and knocked a cup of water into her face and told her to fetch Momo. In the background, Momo approached from behind with a baseball bat. Mercedes was forced to flee, and Momo held up the TBS Title.

My Take: Hopefully this is a sign that Billie is leaving the ROH Witness Protection Program.

The Outrunners made their entrance, and a video aired of them motivating the Omaha Men’s Basketball team. They were followed by The Murder Machines Brian Cage and Lance Archer.

3. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) vs. The Murder Machines (Lance Archer and Brian Cage): There wasn’t much in the way of tag rules applied early on. Everybody was active and the action spilled to the floor, where Archer tossed Truth Magnum into the ring barricade…[c]

Archer landed a series of splashes on Truth Magnum in the corner and then tagged in Brian Cage. Magnum managed to break free from Cage and avoid a charging Archer and make a tag to Turbo Floyd. He entered the match and landed some quick offense, but was overwhelmed by the size advantage of Archer and Cage pretty quickly. Cage and Magnum ended up on the floor, and Floyd landed ineffective punches on Archer. He returned fire with a big Chokeslam, but Floyd kicked out at two.

Floyd was placed in the turnbuckle for Blackout from Archer, but the Hurt Syndicate’s music played, leading to Floyd rolling up Archer for a surprise victory.

The Outrunners defeated The Murder Machines at 8:07

After the match, Cage and Archer seethed in the ring by the Outrunners stood wearily next to The Hurt Syndicate. A video package then aired where Adam Copeland promised to take out Moxley’s crew, followed by footage of Pac being taken out by Conchairto’s on Collision. Claudio then said he would hunt down Copeland…[c]

My Take: The Outrunners getting a surprise win was fun. I’m not sure it’s going anywhere for them, but they remain popular.

A video package for Ricochet’s feud with Swerve Strickland over Jimmy Rave’s jacket. Swerve then headed to the ring in the arena with Prince Nana. Swerve addressed his AEW career and said he made black history and fulfilled his destiny when he became AEW World Champion. He spoke about defending and showcasing the World Title, and that Nana was right that he had lost focus on the AEW World Championship for too long. Swerve then said there was some wrongs he had to right before he could be Champion again, and that starts with a bald headed man wearing a jacket that doesn’t belong to him in Ricochet.

He continued and said they weren’t done until he said he was done, and Ricochet interrupted him. Ricochet told him that he was done with him, and he had already had his chance. He said winners don’t chase losers, and made references to the former San Diego Chargers leaving this broke ass town. Ricochet revealed he was wearing an Eagles Super Bowl hat.

Prince Nana spoke up and said he had an offer Ricochet should listen to. He said Tony Khan agrees the fans deserve a rematch, and the winner of that match will become the number one contender for the AEW Title. Ricochet considered his options and accepted the match, and declared it would happen at Revolution. Ricochet left and Nana pulled him back. He said he was proud of him for focusing on the AEW title, but he wanted him to go back to being the most dangerous man in AEW. Nana then said that he had taken a lot of bullets for Swerve, and so he needed him to get his jacket back, or he doesn’t know if he can do this anymore.

Backstage, Hangman Page was approached by Renee Paqutte. Hangman said MJF had left the building. He then said when he finds MJF, if he doesn’t run him over, he’s going to wish he had. In the arena, The Undisputed Kingdom made their entrance for a trios match. They were followed by FTR and Daniel Garcia.

4. The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and Daniel Garcia: KOR and Wheeler opened up the match. They exchanged some hammer locks and KOR applied a knee bar. They tagged out to Garcia and Cole, who traded some strikes. They shook hands after working to a stalemate. Strong and Harwood then tagged in a traded heavy chops. Harwood landed a neckbreaker on strong and tagged in Garcia again. Cole saved Strong from further assault, and things broke down.

Everybody got involved and things got violent on the outside. There were rapid fire running dropkicks, backbreakers, and DDT’s on the floor. Everybody ended up out of commission in the floor…[c]

My Take: Swerve and Ricochet will be a hot match at the PPV. Seems like the winner hinges on whether the plan is for Moxley to retain his title beyond Revolution.

The Undisputed Kingdom worked over Dax Harwood and KOR made a cover after a backstabber from Cole for a near fall. Dax managed to clear Cole and Strong from the ring and apply a Sharpshooter on O’Reilly. He managed to grab a rope break, but Dax pulled him back into the center of the ring. Everybody returned to the ring at that point and we had a triple small package from the Undisputed Kingdom for two counts.

The match reset at that point with KOR and Harwood legal. Cole and Garcia tagged into the match and started a Hockey Fight. Garcia landed a big lariat on Cole. Harwood kicked of a chain of submissions that tied up both members of FTR. Garcia went for a piledriver on Garcia, but Cole rolled him up and got the win.

The Undisputed Kingdom defeated FTR and Daniel Garcia at 11:21

Both teams had a shoving match after the bell. Cole and Garcia for the TNT Title was confirmed by Tony Khan for Collision. Elsewhere, Adam Copeland and Claudio Castagnoli found each other backstage and began brawling their way to the ring. Wheeler Yuta snuck up behind Moxley and created a manpower advantage. Claudio grabbed a chair and worked over Copeland with it. They set him up for a Conchairto, but Jay White made his entrance to even the odds. Copeland recovered and started swinging the chair himself. He then delivered a spear to Claudio.

Marina Shafir tried to get involved, but she ended up getting caught with a flying knee strike from Yuta by accident. Copeland then hit Claudio with a chair multiple times, and then placed him into position for a Conchairto. He delivered one to Claudio, and then Moxley appeared at ringside. Jay White kept him at range with a chair, and Copeland set up Marina Shafir for a Conchairto.

Before he could deliver it, Willow Nightingale appeared. She picked up a chair herself, and delivered the Conchairto herself…[c]

My Take: You’d think Moxley being isolated would make you believe that the Revolution match would have a clean finish, but now I’m just convinced it will end with some new kind of bullshit revolving around Christian’s title contract.