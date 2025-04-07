WWE Main Event taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping

April 7, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Report by Dot Net Members Jon Lopuch and Chris Ketchmark

1. Shayna Bayzler beat Maxxine Dupree. Baszler won via submission.

2. “Alpha Academy” Otis and Akira Tozowa beat “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Otis received a big pop.