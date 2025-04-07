What's happening...

WWE Main Event taping results (spoilers)

April 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping
April 7, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
Report by Dot Net Members Jon Lopuch and Chris Ketchmark

1. Shayna Bayzler beat Maxxine Dupree. Baszler won via submission.

2. “Alpha Academy” Otis and Akira Tozowa beat “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Otis received a big pop.

