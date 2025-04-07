WWE Raw results (4/7): Powell’s live review of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman, War Raiders vs. New Day for the World Tag Team Titles, Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,673)

Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Streamed live April 7, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] A shot aired of Allegiant Stadium while Michael Cole noted that we are just 12 days away from WrestleMania. A shot aired of Minneapolis, including U.S. Bank Stadium, which will play host to the 2026 SummerSlam.

Backstage shots aired of World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar, The Judgment Day members, Penta, and Paul Heyman. Cole and Pat McAfee checked in from the broadcast table…

Highlights aired of Iyo Sky fighting Rhea Ripley to a double disqualification in the Women’s World Championship match refereed by Bianca Belair on last week’s Raw…

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Page stood in the ring and introduced Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky, who made her entrance and joined Pearce in the ring where the title belt was on a podium. Pearce introduced Bianca Belair as Sky’s WrestleMania opponent and then she made her entrance and joined them in the ring.

Pearce mistakenly introduced Rhea Ripley as being part of Judgment Day. Cole jumped in and pointed out that Ripley hasn’t been with the Judgment Day faction for some time now. Ripley joined the others inside the ring.

Pearce said he was wrong to put Belair in position to be the referee last week. Pearce announced that Sky will defend the Women’s World Championship against Belair and Ripley in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania. Ripley looked pleased while Sky did not. Pearce said he needed their signatures on a contract.

Belair said this would have pissed her off a couple of weeks ago because she earned the title shot. Belair said she’s now happy that Ripley is in the match because Ripley actually thinks she’s afraid of her. She spoke about what’s happened with Jade Cargill and Naomi, then said that she would go through Ripley to win the championship. Belair signed the contract.

Ripley tried to speak, but Belair cut her off and insisted that she sign the contract. Ripley signed it and then tossed the contract folder at Belair, who caught it. Belair and Ripley bickered. Sky tried to intervene, but Ripley pie-faced her. Sky teased leaving, but she ended up hitting Ripley with a springboard missile dropkick that sent Ripley into Belair. Sky signed the contract and then grabbed her title belt and made a celebratory exit…

Powell’s POV: It’s clunky that a double DQ somehow led to Pearce giving Ripley a spot in the title match that Belair earned by winning the Elimination Chamber. That said, we all knew they would be going with a Triple Threat for weeks now, so this was hardly a surprising development.

Cole noted that Pearce also made the Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor four-way for the Intercontinental Championship official for WrestleMania…

Finn Balor was pleased about getting the title match while speaking with Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito in the Judgment Day clubhouse. Balor said he didn’t know Dom also wanted a shot at the title and said the more the merrier.

Morgan stepped up and said that’s what she thought when she got Pearce to add Dom to the match. Balor didn’t look pleased, but he claimed it was cool. Balor said people say Dom doesn’t have what it takes to win at WrestleMania because he’s not tough enough, lacks the killer instinct, and is a loser.

Balor said Dom gets to prove them all wrong when he faces Penta all by himself. Balor told Dom he believes in him and wished him well. After Balor left, Dom questioned what he would do. Carlito said he would have Dom’s back. Carlito also said the Mall of America is the biggest mall in the United States and he went there earlier in the day…

Powell’s POV: As much as I prefer singles title matches at WrestleMania, I like the drama of having Dom and Balor in the four-way.

Backstage shots of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria while Cole hyped their Women’s Intercontinental Championship match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Valkyria and Bayley were in the ring coming out of the break. Cole hyped that they will team in the gauntlet match on Smackdown for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania…

1. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole and McAfee wished the injured Kevin Owens well. Bayley caught Valkyria with a knee strike. Bayley went for a sunset flip in the corner and overshot Valkyria, who then covered her for a two count. Valkyria took offensive control and hit a crossbody block off the top rope for a near fall. [C]

Bayley went for a suicide dive that Valkyria avoided by going under the bottom rope. Valkyria went for a dropkick through the ropes, but Bayley grabbed her and hit a Bayley To Belly on the floor. Both wrestlers beat the referee’s count by returning to the ring at nine.

Valkyria hit her Night Wing finisher for a near fall. Cole said she didn’t get Bayley up high enough to get the full impact of her finisher. Bayley caught Valkyria with a running knee strike to the face and then covered her for a two count.

Bayley performed a sunset flip bomb on Valkyria, who then came back with a tornado DDT. Valkyria followed up with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Valkyria went for a missile dropkick, but Bayley stuffed it and put her in a Boston Crab. Bayley transitioned into more of a Liontamer, which Cole called by name. Bayley gave up the hold to go for her Rose Plant finisher, but Valyria countered into a pin and got the three count…

Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley in 13:25 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Cole and McAfee could be seen applauding the match. Cole said the match gave him chills. Valkyria offered Bayley a handshake. Bayley slapped her hand away, but then hugged her and raised her arm…

Bert Kreischer was interviewed in the backstage area by Cathy Kelley. Kreischer was going to promote his new Netflix special, but he was interrupted by “American Made” Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile. Gable assumed that Kreischer was a fan.

Kreischer apologized and said he didn’t come to see Gable. “Alpha Academy” Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Durpri entered the picture. Otis ripped his shirt off and then Kreischer did the same…

Powell’s POV: The Valkyria vs. Bayley match was very good. Meanwhile, one of my favorite stand-up comedy experiences was seeing Bert Kreischer at Mall of America and hearing “The Machine” story in person. His latest special “Lucky” is great, but I actually recommend having a box of tissues nearby if you are a pet owner or an animal lover.

Cole hyped Darkstate vs. Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans in a six-man tag match for Tuesday’s NXT…

The LWO members were shown walking backstage… [C] Cole said The Pat McAfee Show will be live from WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week…

AJ Styles was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in a backstage area. Styles spoke about embarrassing Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Karrion Kross and Scarlett showed up, which led to Kross asking Styles who was embarrassed last week. Styles asked Kross what he wants from him. Kross said they need the Styles who will get the job done. Kross said they need that Styles because if he loses, then “we all lose.” Styles said if Kross wants that version of him, then he’ll talk to Adam Pearce about having a match with Kross on next week’s show…

“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro were in the ring. Cole recapped highlights of El Grande Americano ripping Lee’s mask off last week. Americano made his entrance with Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile…

2. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro (w/Rey Mysterio) vs. El Grande Americano, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed (w/Ivy Nile). The LWO trio got off to a fast start and hit stereo dives onto their opponents at ringside. The heels came back with three superplexes. [C]

Lee hit a sit-out powerbomb on Americano, but Julius hit Lee with a shooting star press from the top rope. Lee clutched his knee. Wilde hit a big dive on one Creed and then Del Toro performed a corkscrew dive from the top rope to the floor on the other.

Nile passed an object to Americano, who stuffed it inside his mask. Cole questioned if it was a piece of metal. Americano went up top. Rey confronted him. Americano headbutted Rey, who fell to the floor. Lee joined Americano on the ropes and teased going after his mask, but Americao headbutted him. Americano performed a top rope headbutt and then pinned Lee….

El Grande Americano, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed defeated Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in 10:25.

[Hour Two] Cole said El Santo had a piece of metal in his mask to protect himself, not to use as a weapon. Rey spoke with the referee while Americano and the Creeds celebrated at ringside…

Powell’s POV: A fun undercard match with some crowd pleasing dives and other big spots.

Cole hyped WrestleMania After Dark tickets.

Highlights aired from last week of Gunther destroying Jimmy Uso while Jey Uso was zip-tied to the middle rope…

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was shown walking backstage with a smile on his face… [C] A second of a Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez promo was shown coming out of the break and then a DX video aired to promote Triple H’s Hall of Fame induction…

Cole hyped the Hall of Fame ceremony and said that he and McAfee will host and have some tricks up their sleeve…

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance. Cole assumed that Gunther was wearing a red tie because he gave Jimmy Uso a bloody beatdown.

Jey Uso’s entrance theme played and he walked out of the concourse and walked slowly down the steps without pumping his arms. Gunther smiled and rolled up the sleeves of his dress shirt. Jey entered the ring. Gunther smiled and was about to raise the mic, but Jey swatted it out of his hand.

Jey removed his “Yeet” shades and tossed them aside while Gunther laughed. “Gunther, you have a mother?” Jey asked. “You got a mom? Do you talk to your mom. What do y’all talk about? Family stuff? Does she ask you stuff like how’s your wife and how’s her grandson doing.”

Jey said he has a mother too and asked Gunther if he knows what they talked about this week. “Her oldest son laid up in a hospital bed,” Jey said. “Her oldest son got 15 stitches across his forehead.” Jey said his mother asked him, “Why didn’t you protect him, Joshua?”

Jey said he wasn’t going to start lying to his mother. Jey told her that he was afraid. He said Gunther has been three steps ahead of him and he had to get his family involved. Jey said Gunther violated his brother while he was zip-tied to the rope. Jey said Jimmy’s blood is on him too.

Jey said Gunther made the world stop and violated his twin in front of him. Jey said that made his heart stop. Jey said the crazy thing is that in his darkest moment, a lightbulb went off. “You know what I realized?” asked Jey. “Gunther look at me. I’m not afraid of you no more.” Jey stared at Gunther, who struggled to keep eye contact with him.

Jey told Gunther to hug and kiss his family before WrestleMania. Jey said the night before WrestleMania, he will lay his head down and say a prayer for Gunther and more so for him. Jey said he will ask the lord to forgive him for the man he’s about to become. Jey said he’s going to get Gunther at WrestleMania for himself, Jimmy, and his whole family. Jey said he’s going to take the World Heavyweight Championship…

Powell’s POV: Jey needed a home run promo and he absolutely crushed one into the upper deck of the stadium. Outstanding work. Gunther also did a nice job of acting as arrogant as ever initially to showing that Jey’s change in demeanor got to him.

A video package recapped the CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman segment from Friday’s Smackdown… Cole said he ran into Heyman in Minneapolis earlier and he was anxious, sweaty, and out of sorts…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance for the World Tag Team Title match… [C] Cole hyped “Stephanie’s Places” and then a sneak peak aired of Wednesday’s episode with Rhea Ripley…

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were shown talking briefly with Adam Pearce about the tag team gauntlet match. Rey Mysterio entered the room as Natalya and Dupri were leaving. Rey said El Grande Americano is making a mockery of him. Rey asked Pearce to let him name the place where he wants to face Americano. Pearce agreed. In a shocking development, Rey chose WrestleMania. Pearce said the match is official…

Tony Hinchcliffe sat in on commentary

The War Raiders were in the ring with New Day. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions…

3. “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Titles. Cole said these teams have met 13 times, but this is the first time they’ve met for the World Tag Team Titles. Hinchcliffe spoke about The Roast of WrestleMania, and also talked about how he has loved New Day since they dropped “the weakest link” Big E.

Erik slammed Ivar onto Kingston. Erik tossed Woods to ringside and followed him. Woods grabbed a chair, but Erik punched him before he could use it. Ivar ran Kingston into the barricade on the other side of the ring. Ivar performed a running crossbody block on Woods, who was seated against the barricade. [C]

The War Raiders continued to dominate the offense. The duo hit their War Machine finisher on Kingston, but Woods broke up the pin attempt that followed. Erik threw Woods out of the ring. Woods returned with a chair and ended up playing tug-o-war with Ivar. Woods released the chair when the referee saw them. Ivar jabbed Woods in the but for the DQ finish.

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated World Tag Team Champions “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar by DQ in 7:45.

After the match, Ivar protested to the referee. Kingston picked up the chair and slammed it over the back of Ivar. Cole told the story that Kingston targeted Ivar’s neck with the chair shot. Kingston wedged the chair in between the ropes in a corner of the ring and then and Woods ran Ivar into the chair.

Woods set up the chair in the middle of the ring and then pulled Erik’s head through it. Kingston went up top for a move, but a group of referees and producers ran out and broke things up. Hinchcliffe said he loved it. Cole thanked Hinchcliffe, who said they would have “so much fun” at the roast…

Powell’s POV: This was a terrible time to have a guest on commentary because it took attention away from the tag title match and the beatdown angle. Putting that aside, I assume the rematch will be held at WrestleMania, which is cool because both teams deserve a spot on the big show.

A graphic listed Undertaker's one-man show for WrestleMania weekend.

The broadcast team thanked Travis Scott for “FE!N” being the official theme song of WrestleMania 41…

Penta made his entrance… [C] Film producer Adi Shankar, Taylor and Daniel from Love Is Blind, and the great Bert Kreischer were shown in the crowd.

[Hour Three] Bert slammed a beer and then pulled up his shirt. “I thought I had a bad body,” Cole said like a d-bag…

4. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio (w/Carlito). Dom’s entrance was not televised. Penta was on the offensive heading into an early break. [C] Dom threw a rough kick at Penta, but then hit him with a Destroyer. Dom followed up with a 619. Dom went for a frog splash, but Penta put his knees up and hooked Dom into a pin for a near fall. Penta used The Sacrifice and the Penta Driver to get the win.

Penta beat Dominik Myserio in 9:00.

After the match Carlito attacked Penta and gave him a Backstabber. Bron Breakker’s music hit. Carlito went to ringside. Breakker ran to ringside and speared Carlito. Breakker entered the ring and ducked a Dom move and then speared him. Breakker followed up with a spear on Penta.

Finn Balor showed up behind Breakker and put him down. Balor picked up the Intercontinental Championship belt. Balor looked at Dom, who was down in the corner. Balor held up the title belt. Breakker got up and went for a spear, but Balor dropped the belt and fled to ringside…

Cole hyped Gunther’s appearance on the Raw Recap show. Breakker came over and gave fist bumps to McAfee, as well as Bert Kreischer, who was behind the broadcast team.

The following matches and events were listed for next week’s Raw in Sacramento: AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, and an appearance by Roman Reigns…

A graphic noted that this will be the eleventh time that Roman Reigns has been involved in the WrestleMania main event…

Paul Heyman was shown walking through the backstage area while Cole reminded viewers that Heyman will be in CM Punk’s corner at WrestleMania… [C]

A video promoted McAfee's "Big Night AHT" for Pittsburgh…

Powell’s POV: Will Pat’s buddy Aaron Rodgers be in town to sign with the Steelers? As a Vikings fan, I sure hope so. Let the JJ McCarthy Era begin!

Paul Heyman stood in the ring and spoke about how he is loyal to Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He said that doesn’t mean he will be disloyal to either one of them. Heyman said he wanted to make one thing perfectly clear about WrestleMania, but he was interrupted by entrance music.

Seth Rollins made his entrance and joined Heyman inside the ring. Rollins said Roman Reigns doesn’t respect Heyman. Rollins recalled Reigns leaving Heyman to be massacred at Madison Square Garden. Rollins mentioned Heyman’s children by name and said they had to watch him be put through a table because Reigns doesn’t care about him.

Rollins said CM Punk doesn’t care about Heyman either. He said Punk walked out on everyone, including Heyman, and didn’t take Heyman with him. Rollins also recalled that Punk wasn’t the first choice to be on Roman’s team at WarGames. Rollins said he was the first choice whereas Punk was the last and only remaining choice.

Rollins asked if Punk joined the team out of the goodness of his heart, then said he only did it so that he could get a favor out of Heyman. Rollins said Punk is not Heyman’s best friend. He said Punk loves no one but himself.

Rollins said he feels bad for Heyman. He said the easiest thing for everyone involved would be for Heyman to remove himself so that he, Reigns, and Punk can battle it out at WrestleMania “for the soul of this industry.” Rollins said Heyman can’t do it. He said he won’t betray his Tribal Chief or his best friend.

Rollins said if only there was a way to remove Heyman from the situation. “Paul, it’s for your own good,” Rollins said. “I would take it as a privilege to remove you from the situation right here, right now. It will be quick, Paul, it will be easy. A boot to the back of the head, one quick Stomp, and it’s all over, man. Nobody’s here to save you.” Rollins said Reigns wasn’t there, and Punk wasn’t there to make friends, he’s there to make money.

Rollins pulled Heyman’s pocket square out of his jacket and dropped it. He asked Heyman how much he’s worth. Rollins shoved Heyman while continuing to ask how much he’s worth. “Don’t put your damn hands on me again,” Heyman said before throwing his microphone down. Rollins said thank you and then backed Heyman into a corner of the ring.

CM Punk’s music played and he ran to the ring and tacked Rollins. Punk and Rollins rolled to ringside. Punk threw Rollins over the broadcast table and they knocked over the hydration station. Punk removed the top piece of the ring steps and then placed Rollins’ head on it.

Punk got a running start, but Rollins entered the ring. Punk followed Rollins, who Stomped him. Heyman checked on Punk. Rollins looked at Heyman and Stomped right next to his head. “Now you owe me a favor,” Rollins said. The executive producers credits were shown. Cole closed the show by saying that things had just gone from bad to worse for Heyman…

Powell’s POV: Rollins did a really nice job of giving Heyman (and the fans) a lot to think about. Heyman didn’t show any significant sign that he was wavering in his support for Punk or Reigns, but Rollins still made a good argument before he threatened to take out Heyman. Rollins claiming that Heyman now owes him a favor for not Stomping feels like something that Heyman could simply blow off, but it’s still a new addition that is worth paying attention to.

Overall, this was a solid penultimate week episode with some solid developments, new match announcements, and The Machine!!! I will have more to say during my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.