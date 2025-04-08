WWE Smackdown rating for CM Punk revealing the favor that Paul Heyman owed him

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.578 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.35 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.40 rating. One year earlier, the April 5, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.603 million viewers and a 0.77 rating for the WrestleMania XL go-home show.