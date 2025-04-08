NXT in Orlando (reports needed), Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Robbie Ellis, Ultimate Warrior

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans vs. three members of the Darkstate faction. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode focuses on Big Van Vader.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robbie Ellis (Rob Elowitch) is 82.

-The Ultimate Warrior (born Jim Hellwig) died of a heart attack at age 54 on April 8, 2014.