WWE Raw preview: The brand’s WrestleMania 41 go-home edition

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns appears

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

The WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw will be live on Monday from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center.