WWE Raw preview: The brand’s WrestleMania 41 go-home edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Roman Reigns appears
-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
Powell’s POV: The WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw will be live on Monday from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET (I already miss the early UK start times). My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment