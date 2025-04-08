WWE Raw on-site report: Bert Kreischer gets physical in a post show segment, CM Punk thanks the fans and mentions some Minnesota pro wrestling legends

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Chris Ketchmark attended Monday’s WWE Raw in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center and sent the following report on what happened after the show stopped streaming on Netflix.

“A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came out while Paul Heyman and CM Punk were still in the ring. Theory and Waller taunted Heyman and Punk. The duo beat on Punk and then challenged Bert Kreischer to do something about it.

Punk recovered hit GTS on both guys. Kreischer got in the ring and chokeslammed both Theory and Waller. Kreischer and Punk celebrated. Punk thanked the fans and said he loves Minneapolis, his wife, and then shouted out Eddie Sharkey, Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, the Road Warriors, and Arik Cannon.

Powell’s POV: It’s cool that Punk showed some love to the local names. Punk made several appearances in the Twin Cities early in his career for Steel Domain Wrestling. For those unfamiliar, Eddie Sharkey is a wrestler turned promoter and trainer. He trained Rude and the Road Warriors, among many others. Cannon is a local wrestler who also promotes the popular F1rst Wrestling promotion.