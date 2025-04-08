WWE star Damian Priest to host a Slayer concert

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Damian Priest will host a concert event headlined by one of his favorite bands. Slayer announced that they will be headlining a show in Hersey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, September 20. Priest will serve as host of the show, which also includes Suicidal Tendencies, Exodus, Power Trip, Knocked Loose, and Cavalera. For more on the story, visit Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: Slater guitarist Kerry King played guitar on Priest’s “Rise For The Night” entrance theme, and his South Of Heaven finishing move name was taken from a Slayer album. Slayer retired from touring and making albums after a 2018 tour. The band now performs occasional one-off shows, while King also has his own band.