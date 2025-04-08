WrestleMania 41 lineup: The latest card for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the U.S. Championship

-Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a four-way for the Intercontinental Title

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against the winners of a tag team gauntlet match

-AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

-Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

-Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Powell’s POV: The Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens match was removed from the card after Owens announced that he has a neck injury that will require surgery. CM Punk called in his favor of having Paul Heyman appear in his corner. Damian Priest challenged Drew McIntyre to a WrestleMania match that will likely be made official on Smackdown.

Morgan and Rodriguez will defend the titles against the winners of the Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Michin and B-Fab vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre vs. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri tag team gauntlet match that will be held on Smackdown.

WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Join me for my live review beginning with pre-show notables or the start of the main card each night at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).