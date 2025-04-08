Wrestling Open RI “Episode 2” results (4/7): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy and Marcus Mathers vs. BRG and a partner, Tiara James vs. Little Mean Kathleen, Bobby Orlando vs. Rex Lawless

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 2”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 7, 2025 in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Massachusetts while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and lighting is really good. Paul Crockett and Anthony Greene provided commentary. The crowd is maybe 100-130. I’ll point out that Greene competed in MLW in California two days ago.

1. Liviyah vs. Katrina Creed. Katrina is a redhead from Canada and she’s been here a few times. Teenager Liviyah “ran the gauntlet” last week; I’ve never seen anyone win every match in a gauntlet before! Quick reversals at the bell, and Katrina hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle and she took control. Liviyah hit the Eye of the Hurricane slam for the pin. Decent.

Liviyah defeated Katrina Creed at 5:40.

2. Bobby Orlando vs. Rex Lawless. Crockett noted these two had a match in 2022 and they are different competitors today. Rex easily tossed the smaller Orlando into the corner and he hit a clothesline and he was in charge early on. He hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:30, then a fallaway slam. He missed a Helluva Kick. Orlando ripped off Rex’s shirt, and he hit a superkick and a chop, then a bodyslam, and a second-rope flying stunner for the pin. Decent.

Bobby Orlando defeated Rex Lawless at 6:44.

* Ray Jaz came to the ring and confronted Orlando. Fans chanted for Jaz to go back to New Jersey. Jaz said he’s a big fan of Bobby. He suggested they join forces! “We could run this place,” Jaz said. Orlando said he has to “follow my gut, and my gut says no.” Jaz simply said, “You’re gonna regret this.” Interesting…

3. Ray Jaz vs. Brett Mettro. Brett is a student in the Bio Pro school. Jaz (you may recall he was in the “New FBI” in TNA last year) was once 49-0 in Wrestling Open, and he hit multiple suplexes and kept the rookie grounded. Crockett noted that Brett isn’t a small man, but Jaz was easily tossing him around. Brett hit some clotheslines at 5:00. Jaz hit a spear, then a “Jersey Driver” (rolling DVD) for the pin. Solid.

Ray Jaz defeated Brett Mettro at 5:45.

* Crockett talked about how Spike Nishimura missed the gauntlet last week and wondered if someone intentionally injured her.

4. Tiara James vs. Little Mean Kathleen. LMK hit some armdrags and a diving splash for a nearfall at 1:30. Tiara is taller and she hit some chops and forearm strikes in the corner. She hit a sliding senton at 3:30 and kept LMK grounded. Tiara missed a second senton attempt. Kathleen hit a running back elbow, and she ran up Tiara’s chest in the corner, then she hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 4:30. Tiara nailed a second-rope Meteora double knees for the pin. Solid; Tiara is on a roll here.

Tiara James defeated Little Mean Kathleen at 5:47.

* Rich Palladino interviewed Tiara James. He noted how Spike didn’t make it to the ring last week, and he asked if she had anything to do with that. She wasn’t close enough to the mic so her answer was a bit inaudible, but she pleaded innocent.

* We saw highlights of Waves & Curls’ victory last week, only to be attacked by Gal and Nick Battee.

5. Gal and Nick Battee vs. “Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz. These rookies have been backup performers for B3cca at shows in recent months. The shorter-haired Vecchio opened against Battee. Nick has a small, green megaphone and he barked at the crowd with it. WWE ID prospect Gal entered and fought Vecchio, hitting a shoulder tackle. The rookies hit a team hip-toss on Battee for a nearfall at 2:30 and they worked Nick over. Gal got back in and hit a German Suplex on longer-haired Ortiz and began working him over. Battee hit a spinning neckbreaker at 5:30. Gal hit a delayed vertical suplex as the heels kept Ortiz in their corner.

The heels both did some push-ups in the ring and were booed, and Crockett said they are “obnoxious.” The crowd was really into this. Battee pulled Ortiz off the corner so he couldn’t get a tag. Gal tossed Vecchio up in the air, and Battee caught his head and hit a stunner for the pin. (You never see that! The babyfaces never got that hot tag, and the heels eventually pinned Vecchio.)

Nick Battee and Gal defeated Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz at 8:06.

* Palladino interviewed Battee and Gal about their attack on Waves & Curls. They had no regrets. That brought out Waves & Curls and they got a big pop. They challenged the heels to a tag match here next week, and Battee accepted.

6. Traevon Jordan (w/Jaylen Brandyn) vs. Julius Draeger. Julius is the rookie who reminds me of NXT-era Simon Gotch. Jordan tied him up and forced Draeger to dance, then he hit a bodyslam at 2:00 and a leg lariat. Draeger hit a chop block on the knee and took control. Jordan fired up and hit a clothesline, some chops, and some jab punches. He hit the chokeslam for the pin. Decent.

Traevon Jordan defeated Julius Draeger at 6:11.

* On Thursday, Marcus Mathers will defend his IWTV Title against TJ Crawford. We saw a video of what set up the main event. However, Danny Miles is unable to attend, so Brett Ryan Gosselin will have a mystery partner. BRG came out first (he also was at MLW in Los Angeles 48 hours ago.) He announced he has two partners. Both DJ Powers and Giorgio Lawrence. The commentators were confused; is this now a 3-on-2 handicap match? NO, the babyfaces have a third man, too! It’s ring veteran Rickey Shane Page.

7. Brett Ryan Gosselin, DJ Powers, and Giorgio Lawrence vs. Marcus Mathers, Ryan Clancy, and Rickey Shane Page. Mathers wore his IWTV Title, while Clancy wore his Wrestling Open title. This is the third consecutive night of action for Mathers, after losses to Moose in Chicago on Saturday and Jonathan Gresham on Sunday in Philadelphia (and it’s already his 36th match of the year!) Powers and Clancy opened. Mathers got in and tied up Powers’ left arm. The heels rolled to the floor at 1:30 and conferred in a corner. RSP got in; he looks like he’s lost some weight since I last saw him. Greene noted that RSP has been wrestling as long as Powers has been alive, as RSP hit a bodyslam on the youngster. Mathers got in and also hit a bodyslam on DJ, so Clancy also got in and hit a bodyslam at 4:00.

The babyfaces got triple rollups for nearfalls as all six fought in the ring, and the heels bailed again. Kick specialist Giorgio got in and laid in some spin kicks on Clancy and the heels began working over Ryan in their corner. Mathers got a hot tag at 8:30 and hit a flying forearm on Powers, then a step-up mule kick. Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Lawrence at 11:00. Clancy tagged back in; Crockett noted it was “interesting” that it wasn’t RSP who got the tag. RSP got in and hit a suplex. However, BRG hit a top-rope elbow drop and pinned Page. Good match and best of the show.

Brett Ryan Gosselin, Giorgio Lawrence, and DJ Powers defeated Marcus Mathers, Ryan Clancy, and Rickey Shane Page at 15:13.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. The crowd was much smaller than last week, but that was a bit expected. If they are happy with drawing 100ish a week, they’ll do well here. A very good main event — Mathers, Clancy and Powers are all young, rising stars, and the others are all pretty solid. Battee/Gal vs. the Shooter Boys takes second, and I’ll go with Orlando/Lawless for third. There are so many great, talented young wrestlers in the Northeast, and adding this second night of Wrestling Open is going to provide so many opportunities.