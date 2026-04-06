Hulk Hogan docuseries premiering this month on Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A new Hulk Hogan docuseries is coming to Netflix. The streamer announced today that “Hulk Hogan: Real American” will premiere on Wednesday, April 22. “Before he was Hulk Hogan, he was Terry Bollea. Uncover the man behind the legend — featuring his very last interview,” reads the plug on the Netflix Sports social media page.

Powell’s POV: Words+Pictures filmed over twenty hours with Hogan for the four-part documentary, according to a Variety.com. The comments that responded to the social media announcement are worth a look. There’s a mix of pro-Hogan and anti-Hogan comments, including many that are NSFW because they contain the racist comments that Hogan made to his son, Nick Bollea, who was in jail at the time. Check out the trailer below.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)