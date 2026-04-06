Hulk Hogan docuseries premiering this month on Netflix

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
A new Hulk Hogan docuseries is coming to Netflix. The streamer announced today that “Hulk Hogan: Real American” will premiere on Wednesday, April 22. “Before he was Hulk Hogan, he was Terry Bollea. Uncover the man behind the legend — featuring his very last interview,” reads the plug on the Netflix Sports social media page.
Powell’s POV: Words+Pictures filmed over twenty hours with Hogan for the four-part documentary, according to a Variety.com. The comments that responded to the social media announcement are worth a look. There’s a mix of pro-Hogan and anti-Hogan comments, including many that are NSFW because they contain the racist comments that Hogan made to his son, Nick Bollea, who was in jail at the time. Check out the trailer below.
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
Hulk Hogan is the reason wrestling is where it is today the fact that ignorant wrestling fans hate on him and call him racist is so infuriating because of the hypocrisy so you all think Hogan is racist despite black wrestlers like Kamala Booker T and others that say otherwise then you all have nothing to say when D Von Dudley tells the whole world Jim Ross is racist and called him tge N word nobody says a word about the numerous lawsuits and allegations for 40 years against Vince McMahon that are so heinous they make Hogan look like an angel it’s called selective outrage and it’s absolutely disgusting
So, you’re saying the fans are self-righteous, Burner Mike?
“I mean, I’d rather if she was going to fuck some n—–, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n—– worth a hundred million dollars. Like a basketball player.”
If this is what people who are not racist say to their sons about their daughters dating Black men, I can’t even imagine what actual racists say.
First he wasn’t talking to his son he was talking to Bubbas wife in a conversation that was recorded without his knowledge second his whole life was crumbling around him during that time which would drive anyone to their breaking point third he helped Kamala get more money from WWE who was clearly racist towards him and other blacks remember Saba Simba?? He also helped Booker T get pushed in WCW and gave Virgil a job in WCW why would a racist help someone who is black you idiot?? You don’t even know the meaning of racist you just want to stand on your high horse and follow the crowd again where is the outrage when Jim Ross calls D Von a n*****?? Enough with the fake selective outrage
No, he also said racist shit to his son during a jailhouse phone conversation. In those situations, both parties are told at the beginning of the call that they are being recorded. I may have conflated the two stories, but how many times does a person get caught saying racist shit before you will use that label?
The Heather Clem conversation was a separate incident. In that case, he did not know he was being recorded. But it’s a terrible excuse to say that it’s acceptable to say racist things if you don’t know you’re being recorded. Basically, you’re cool with people saying racist things if they don’t know they are being recorded, as long as they put on a happy face and act like they love everyone when the cameras are rolling. Please stop and think about that.
I covered the D-Von/Ross story here on the website. Playing the “what about” game doesn’t help your cause. Going forward, I suggest that you actually know what you’re talking about before you start throwing around the word idiot.
You got the jailhouse story mixed up with Heather Clem and you’ve telling me to get my facts straight?? Lol not only are you an idiot you are making a living based off the guy you are hating on by the way he never said anything racist to Nick he was talking about Nick’s friend John and said God laid some heavy S*** on him and yes when you ignore Jim Ross calling someone the N word while you hate on Hogan that’s called hypocrisy
More whataboutism while completely ignoring what I wrote. Again, I covered the story of Jim Ross and D-Von Dudley. I reached out to Ross for comment. As expected, he chose to address it on his podcast. He denied it. There’s no video. There’s no audio recording. There are both with Hogan. If telling your son that you hope the two of you don’t come back as a Black couple doesn’t qualify as racist, you better let all of the mainstream media outlets that labeled it such that you somehow know better. I don’t hate Terry Bollea. He disappointed me and a lot of other people. He had chance to show remorse when he addressed the WWE locker room. He opted to tell the wrestlers to be careful because you never know when you’re being recorded. I’m always open to giving someone a second chance if they show true remorse and a desire to do the right thing. Sadly, he never did. Hulk Hogan played a big part in the success of the WWF. Vince McMahon owned the company, so it’s fair to say that he was even more responsible for where the company is today. I’m also disappointed in his choices and alleged behavior. No one should get a free pass for saying or doing horrible things regardless of their impact on this industry or any other.
And yet you give Jim a free pass simply because he denied what he said?? Who cares if there isn’t video or audio are you calling DVon a liar?? The fact that you put racist comments above Vince and his mountains of lawsuits and allegations such as covering up Snuka murdering his girlfriend and Pat being a pedophile is disgusting and much worse then anything Hogan has done as for Vince being more responsible for the success of WWE you are a moron learn wrestling history pal if Hogan didn’t leave Minnesota WWE would have never reached the heights they did Vince didn’t create Hulkamania Verne actually created Hulkamania along with Hogan Vince only marketed him better then Verne Hogan also choose to address the locker room something he didn’t have to do Vince told him he didn’t have to and he choose to do it he apologized numerous times in interviews and to the locker room he even pulled D Von and other black wrestlers aside and spoke to them personally but you clowns still want to keep beating that horse even after the man died and you won’t let him rest in peace it’s absolutely disgraceful the lack of respect you have for someone solely responsible for you cashing a paycheck to cover a business you wouldn’t have without Hogan grow up there are much worse out there then Hogan Austin was arrested for Domestic Violence Del Rio was arrested twice for Domestic Violence and you want to harp on about Hogan
Dude, seriously, fuck off already. I’m done wasting my time with someone who keeps playing the what about game and pretends to know how I feel. Find a Hogan fan page and worship him there.