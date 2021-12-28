Liv Morgan on paying tribute to Trish Stratus vs. Lita in a WWE Raw main event, the fan support she received after losing the MITB ladder match, the promo about her released friends, her family’s reaction to her success, finding Angry Liv Girl

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports interview with Liv Morgan

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Podcast available via CBSSports.com

Video available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

Liv Morgan on Angry Liv Girl: “I have found Angry Liv Girl. She’s awesome and I’ve been waiting to reach out. I found her and I’m going to send her a little DM. I would love for Angry Liv Girl and Angry Becky Girl to both be there [at WWE Day 1]. They’ve both been stars during this feud. I would love for them to both be there.”

On paying homage to Trish Stratus vs. Lita with suicide dive against Becky Lynch: “One hundred percent. That day was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Trish vs. Lita [match]. The first-ever women’s main event match for the women’s championship. It felt so weird to me. It felt like it was meant to be. Everything felt so aligned. Becky has red hair. I have blonde hair. We have this match 17 years to the date and we were the main event, which we didn’t know until later in the day because we weren’t the main event and then we got switched to the main event. As soon as I realized that, I was like, ‘I’m doing a dive.'”

Liv on fan support after losing Money in the Bank ladder match “It’s been so awesome and something that has just happened really organically, which is why I love it even more. I feel like I have such natural chemistry and relationship with the WWE Universe and to my fans. I don’t want to say it’s been surprising. I don’t go out there and expect anything. I never know what’s going to happen. I never know how people are going to react. To go out there and just have the support and to feel them and to see them and to hear them, it’s humbling. It’s really humbling and I’m very grateful for them. I don’t think I’d be in this position, right now, if it wasn’t for the fans.”

Liv addressed controversial promo about her released friends: “I believe that everyone is allowed to feel the way they feel. Everyone is allowed to react the way that they want to react. I knew what I was saying might have been a little bit touchy just because it’s a sensitive topic… That’s my truth and that’s how I felt. My friends reached out to me afterwards and let me know how awesome they thought it was and how proud they were. I felt okay with it because I felt like I was defending their honor, they loved that I did it, and it’s just how I felt. It’s how I felt. Becky has been getting so personal with me and I felt like I needed to bring her back down to reality real quick. I don’t want to offend anyone or anyone to be upset at what I said. In that aspect, I don’t like that. I don’t want people to be upset over something I said with no malice behind it whatsoever. Like I said, people are allowed to feel however they feel.”

Liv Morgan’s childhood finishing move: “It was the slap. I thought I was Stephanie McMahon. I would just, and no one [should] do this, I would just go up to my brother’s friends, wind up my arm as far back as I could and just whack them in the face. I was Stephanie McMahon and that was my finishing work. It always worked. I sent a lot of boys home crying.”

Liv’s family’s reaction to her success: “I feel like they think it’s so crazy. It was all of our dreams growing up. We all wanted to be in the WWE. For them to see me going from wrestling in the backyard with them to main eventing Monday Night Raw, it’s been very, very surreal. My mom is so proud of me. She feels so cool because she’s made the video packages. I think I’m going to fly her out to Day 1 so she can be there and watch me win the title. It’s a cool feeling. They’re all so proud and happy for me.”