WWE producer D-Von Dudley underwent spinal fusion surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE producer D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) announced via social media that he underwent spinal fusion surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6,” he wrote on Instagram. “The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated.” Read his full statement below or via Instagram.com.
Powell’s POV: D-Von added that he was told not to wrestle any longer or it could require an additional surgery, but he stated that he had no intention of returning to the ring. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.
Had the same surgery about 25 years ago. It’s actually L4-L5, L5-S1 (there is no L6) and he’s likely got permanent nerve damage to go with it. It’s a pain in the ass (literally) to deal with so here’s hoping he takes advantage of the trainers and therapists he’s met along the way in his career so he can keep healthy from here on out.