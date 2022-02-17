WWE producer D-Von Dudley underwent spinal fusion surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE producer D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) announced via social media that he underwent spinal fusion surgery. “They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6,” he wrote on Instagram. “The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated.” Read his full statement below or via Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: D-Von added that he was told not to wrestle any longer or it could require an additional surgery, but he stated that he had no intention of returning to the ring. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.