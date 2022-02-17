Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s No Surrender go-home show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“Bullet Club” Jay White, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa vs. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner.

-Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.

-Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin.

-Lady Frost vs. Gisselle Shaw.

-Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The BTI pre-show streams online at 6:30CT/7:30ET and includes Big Kon vs. Eddie Edwards. AXS will air Slammiversary 2011 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight Brooke Tessmacher. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.