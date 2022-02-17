MLW Fusion preview: Ladder match and two additional matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-“5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs. Los Parks in a ladder match for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Davey Richards vs. ACH.

-The Saito Brothers vs. Gnarls Garvin and Budd Heavy.

Powell’s POV: The show is sure to feature the fallout of last week’s big angle that saw Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout turn on Alexander Hammerstone. Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are either available immediately following the show or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion audio reviews.