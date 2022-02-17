NXT UK TV preview: Four matches set for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Jordan Devlin vs. Wolfgang.
-Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams.
-Emilia McKenzie vs. Angel Hayze.
-Myla Grace vs. Stevie Turner.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
