NXT UK TV preview: Four matches set for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Jordan Devlin vs. Wolfgang.

-Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams.

-Emilia McKenzie vs. Angel Hayze.

-Myla Grace vs. Stevie Turner.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.