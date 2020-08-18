What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the SummerSlam go-home edition

August 18, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.643 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.722 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. The three hours of Raw finished ninth, tenth, and 13th in the 18-49 demographic in the Monday cabe ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.730 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.697 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.502 million viewers. The August 19, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.528 million viewers.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.