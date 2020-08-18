WWE Raw viewership for the SummerSlam go-home edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.643 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.722 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. The three hours of Raw finished ninth, tenth, and 13th in the 18-49 demographic in the Monday cabe ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.730 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.697 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.502 million viewers. The August 19, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.528 million viewers.