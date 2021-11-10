AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis (reports needed), MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Bob Orton Jr., Ryback, Cassie Lee, Josh Barnett, Katie Lea Burchill

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The show includes the contract signing for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join me for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. Jake Barnett has the night off, but he will handle Friday’s WWE Smackdown live review and Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

-MLW Fusion Alpha features Bobby Fish vs. Davey Richards in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. My review will be available as the show streams, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Indianapolis. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 39 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 24 percent, and A was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Orton Jr. is 71.

-Josh Barnett is 44.

-Katarina Waters, who played Katie Lea Burchill in WWE, Winter in Impact, and The Temptress in WOW, is 41.

-Ryback (Ryan Reeves) is 40.

-Dave Crist is 39.

-Cassie Lee (Cassie McIntosh) is 29. She worked as Peyton Royce in WWE.