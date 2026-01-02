NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Worcester and Bridgeport (reports needed), Gene Okerlund

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 will be held on Sunday morning in Tokyo, Japan, at the Tokyo Dome. The show will stream on New Japan World early Sunday morning at 2CT/3ET. I haven’t decided if I’ll be pulling an all nighter to cover the show live, so keep an eye on the site over the weekend.

-WWE Smackdown will be live from Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center. The show will be three hours in length, starting with this episode (boo!!!). Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from all of the WWE holiday tour live events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Worcester, Massachusetts, at DCU Center on Saturday with a Holiday Tour live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs in an eight-man tag.

-WWE is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday with a Holiday Tour live event with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs in an eight-man tag.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Gene Okerlund died at age 76 on January 2, 2019.