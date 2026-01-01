GCW “Do or Die – NewYear’s Eve” results (12/31): Vetter’s review of Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a deathmatch, Do or Die Rumble, Zachary Wentz vs. 1 Called Manders

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Do or Die – NewYear’s Eve”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

December 31, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

It’s fairly packed with a crowd of perhaps 300. Lighting is good here. Veda Scott, Emil Jay, and John Mosely provided commentary over the course of the show.

* This event began at 9 p.m. EST (local time), so they will cross into the New Year. I admittedly hadn’t looked closely at the lineup in advance.

1. Emersyn Jayne vs. Vipress. Ref Scarlett Donovan was already wearing gloves, so is this getting bloody? They shoved each other at the bell, then they rolled to the floor to find weapons! They shoved doors into the ring. In the ring, they hit stereo shoulder blocks, and both went down at 2:30. They rolled to the floor and fought to the wall and looped the room. Vipress hit a snap suplex on the wood floor at 4:30. They got in the ring. Jayne hit her across the back with a chair and took control. Vipress hit a somersault splash off the apron to the floor at 6:30, and she again hit Jayne with a chair.

In the ring, Vipress hit a top-rope crossbody block and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. Jayne hit a Canadian Destroyer. Vipress hit an awkward Poison Rana for a nearfall; they made it work. Jayne pushed a door into Vipress’ face, then Jayne hit a rolling Death Valley Driver through another door for a nearfall at 10:30. Emersyn hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. She rolled Vipress onto the door shards. However, Vipress hit a piledriver onto the door shards for a believable nearfall.

Vipress shouted for someone to bring glass to the ring, so a security staff brought a pane of glass and slid it into the ring. She set up a glass pane bridge between two chairs. Emersyn tried a sunset flip bomb, but unfortunately, her feet hit the glass, and it shattered. Vipress hit a rolling DVD through a door, and she hit another piledriver for the pin. Decent brawl; even with the use of glass, it doesn’t appear that either woman bled.

Vipress defeated Emersyn Jayne at 14:18.

* A video package aired of some highlights from 2025. (They’ve got to clean up all that glass in the ring!) This package was entirely of Atticus Cogar’s year, culminating in him winning the GCW Title.

2. Don Freeze vs. Jimmy Lloyd. Freeze is a rotund Black man; he showed tremendous agility in a really good match against Marcus Mathers a few months ago when GCW did a tour of Vermont and Maine. Freeze hit a dropkick and a splash into the corner. Jimmy dove through the ropes onto Don, but Don flipped Lloyd into the rows of chairs at 1:30. Freeze hit a top-rope splash to the floor onto Lloyd. In the ring, Freeze came off the ropes, but Lloyd caught him with a stunner. Jimmy kept Freeze grounded.

Don hit some shoulder tackles and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 4:00. Freeze hit a running Shooting Star Press, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Jimmy slipped while climbing the ropes, and he missed his own moonsault. Freeze missed a top-rope twisting splash. Jimmy didn’t quite land a Canadian Destroyer either. Freeze hit a second-rope Spanish Fly for the pin. It was always pretty, but I admire the effort.

Don Freeze defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 5:54.

* Another year-in-review video package, this one of Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. They have undoubtedly carried this promotion in 2025.

3. “Flyin'” Ryan O’Neill and “YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Juni Underwood, Ricky Pryce, and Troy Locke. I don’t think I’ve seen Locke; He’s a rocker with black face paint around his eyes. Oliver and Price just appeared on ROH TV in consecutive weeks. O’Neill opened against Locke. They traded armdrags, and Ryan hit a dropkick. Jordan entered to face Ricky Pryce, hitting his twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. Alec tagged in at 2:30, and the champs hit some quick team moves on Ricky Pryce. Price hit a bodyslam on Juni. Locke’s team began stomping on Alec and kept him in their corner.

Locke dropped Price stomach-first to the mat at 4:30, and he tied Alec’s arms behind his back. Alec finally snapped off a huracanrana and tagged in Jordan. The champs hit some quick team offense on Juni. Price’s team hit stereo kicks in the corner on Juni. Juni got an inside cradle on Oliver for a nearfall. Locke hit a rope-assisted Tiger Suplex and got a nearfall on Jordan, but Alec made the save. Ryan hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor on their opponents. In the ring, Pryce hit a jumping knee on Price. Alec hit a dive to the floor on everyone. Oliver’s team hit a team Acid Bomb on Pryce for the pin. Fun match.

Ryan O’Neill, Jordan Oliver, and Alec Price defeated Juni Underwood, Ricky Pryce, and Troy Locke at 9:00 even.

* A year-in-review package aired for Effy. In the past two months, Effy has shown a short temper and even hit some referees… We also saw footage from an incredible six-person tag in July featuring Billie Starks, Megan Bayne, and Miyu Yamashita vs. Marcus Mathers, Alec Price, and Jordan Oliver, in what was probably the GCW match of the year.

4. Zachary Wentz vs. 1 Called Manders. Again, Manders wrestled in Germany two weeks ago and was in New Texas Pro last week. Manders was jawing with the crowd before the bell. We finally got a bell, but Wentz was playing with some cowboy chaps, and they finally locked up 70 seconds in. Wentz hit a low blow tap with his hand! Manders hit a loud chop at 2:30 as they finally got serious. Wentz hit a top-rope twisting press for a nearfall. Wentz dove through the ropes onto him, and they brawled at ringside.

Manders shoved Wentz back-first into the ring post. Wentz hit a superkick. Wentz hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron. Manders dropped him back-first on the apron at 6:00. In the ring, Manders dropped him stomach-first across the top rope. Wentz hit a flying Lungblower to the chest, and they were both down at 7:30. Wentz hit some jumping knees to the chin, then a Bronco Buster in the corner and he got a nearfall. Manders slammed him for a nearfall at 9:30.

Wentz avoided a clothesline and hit a handspring-back-jumping knee. Manders hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Wentz hit a German Suplex into the turnbuckles! He hit a top-rope X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 12:00. Manders hit a clothesline, but Zach kicked out at one! Manders hit one more stiff clothesline for the pin. Entertaining; certainly a mix of styles.

1 Called Manders defeated Zachary Wentz at 12:55.

* Manders got on the mic and noted that these two used to be roommates in Dayton, Ohio, in the past. He pulled up Wentz, and they hugged.

* Footage aired of the Nick Gage Invitational (death match tournament) from mid-December, won by Bear Bronson. A rare GCW show I hadn’t seen. Matt Tremont saved Bronson from a post-match beatdown by VNDL 48. Bronson made it clear he wants a shot at Atticus Cogar’s title.

5. Ciclope, Matt Tremont, and Dr. Redacted vs. “VNDL 48” Otis Cogar, Atticus Cogar, and Christian Napier. I had no interest in this one, so I fast-forwarded to the finish. Dr. Redacted was bleeding everywhere. Atticus and Napier hit stereo coast-to-coast dropkicks. Otis powerbombed Redacted through a barbed-wire board in the corner for the pin.

“VNDL 48” Otis Cogar, Atticus Cogar, and Christian Napier defeated Ciclope, Matt Tremont, and Dr. Redacted at 9:10.

6. Ray Jaz vs. Azrieal. Jaz easily could have been at the Beyond Wrestling show; he’s certainly worked more shows there than here. Jaz tossed the ring vet to the mat. Azrieal hit a superkick. Jaz hit a top-rope flying clothesline at 2:30 and he tied up Azrieal on the mat. Jaz hit a suplex at 4:30 and a sliding clothesline. Azrieal hit a monkey-flip. Jaz hit a modified Death Valley Driver move for the pin. The crowd was just not into this one.

Ray Jaz defeated Azrieal at 7:37.

7. KJ Orso vs. Joey Janela in a street fight. Both wore blue jeans because this is a fight, not a wrestling match. KJ came out first; Joey charged into the ring, tackled Orso, and we’re underway! They brawled to the floor at 1:00. KJ whipped Joey into empty chairs in the front row, and they brawled over to the merchandise tables. Joey dropped him back-first across one of these hard (non-folding) chairs, and he got a nearfall on the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Joey hit a Michinoku Driver.

KJ repeatedly punched Joey in the forehead, and Janela was bleeding. Joey hit a superkick at 7:00. He hit a flip dive to the floor. Janela pulled out and lit a cigarette. They fought outside, and Joey whipped KJ into the side of a truck at 9:00, and he put the cigarette out on KJ’s forehead. (Where is all the snow?) They fought on top of a car! Joey hit a piledriver onto the hood of a car! They returned to the building and back to ringside. KJ was now heavily bleeding from the forehead. In the ring, Joey hit a slam at 11:00.

KJ hit a Michinoku Driver onto an open folding chair for a nearfall. Janela hit a sunset bomb out of the corner, slamming KJ onto a garbage can. Joey then hit a brainbuster onto the garbage can for a nearfall at 14:00. He slammed the garbage can lid over Orso’s head. KJ hit a back suplex, then a twisting suplex through a board in the corner for a nearfall at 15:30. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver onto a folded barbed-wire chair. He hit a second one for a nearfall at 17:00.

KJ hit a Frankensteiner onto the barbed-wire chair. He hit the “Character Assassination” step-up Stomp to the head for a believable nearfall at 19:00. They traded chops and forearm strikes while on the ring apron. Joey hit a brainbuster on the apron, and they both collapsed to the floor, where Joey got a nearfall at 20:30. KJ leapt off the top turnbuckle to hit a frog splash onto Joey on a board bridge on the floor for a nearfall at 22:30. They traded more chops on the floor. They got back into the ring and traded punches. KJ hit a Canadian Destroyer.

They traded superkicks; they hit stereo clotheslines, both kipped up, and continued brawling. This room is shockingly quiet. Joey hit a brainbuster at 25:00, and they were both down. KJ hit a leaping Tombstone Piledriver onto an open chair for a nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “You can’t beat him!” KJ hit another jumping Stomp to the back of the head for the pin. Okay match; it was unnecessarily long.

KJ Orso defeated Joey Janela at 26:25.

* They took a 15-minute intermission to clean up.

8. Terry Yaki vs. Griffin McCoy. A feeling-out process to open. They traded rollups. Yaki hit a pump kick at 2:00. He hit a slingshot splash move that sent McCoy to the floor to regroup. Griffin hit a brainbuster on the floor! (The crowd was really quiet again; they barely reacted to that move.) Veda noted it was nearly midnight EST. In the ring, Griffin unloaded a series of kicks and chops in the corner, and he kept Yaki grounded. Griffin hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 5:00.

Terry hit his own brainbuster. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 6:30. McCoy hit a missile dropkick and a Helluva Kick, then a hesitation dropkick in the corner. Yaki hit an Asai Moonsault at 8:30, and they both landed in the chairs. In the ring, McCoy dropped him with Snake Eyes and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. McCoy hit a half-nelson suplex. Yaki hit a leaping enzuigiri in the corner and a DDT for the pin. Solid match.

Terry Yaki defeated Griffin McCoy at 11:09.

9. The Do or Die Rumble. The winner becomes No. 1 contender, and we apparently have 20 participants. I see we have about one hour left in the show. Effy drew No. 1. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill drew No. 2. Effy hit a Pump Kick to the chest. Dr. Redacted was No. 3 at 1:30. He threw a chair at O’Neill’s unprotected head, and I hate that. Terry Yaki was No. 4, but he was clutching his sore neck; Veda doubted he was ready for another match. Jazzy Yang was No. 5; I’ve seen her in shows from Georgia, but this is certainly her GCW debut in the Northwest. She hit a top-rope moonsault press at 4:00. No eliminations yet.

Slade drew No. 6, and he brought a shopping cart full of weapons. More unprotected blows to everyone’s head. Ugh. Slade tossed Jazzy, then he tossed O’Neill. Slade threw a garbage can at Yaki, and it struck Terry and eliminated him. Slade tossed Dr. Redacted, too! It’s just Effy and Slade left at this point. 1 Called Manders was No. 7 at 6:00, and he traded blows with Slade. They left the ring and fought by the merchandise table. JP Grayson was No. 8; he hit a Vaquer-style Devil’s Kiss on Effy. Effy hit his flying leg drop on Grayson then tossed him.

KJ Orso stumbled to the ring as No. 9, still covered in his own blood. (He didn’t have time to clean up?) KJ and Effy fought. (Were Manders and Slade eliminated? They aren’t out here.) Ciclope was No. 10, but he was in a towel and not wearing his boots; he apparently ‘didn’t realize he was in this match.’ There’s Slade! Slade and Ciclope traded blows. Vipress was No. 11 at 10:30. She hit a Canadian Destroyer on Orso. She hit a low blow on Ciclope and tossed him. Zack Thomas was No. 12; if I’ve seen him before, he didn’t leave an impression on me.

Alec Price was No. 13 at 12:30, and he hit his springboard Blockbuster on Zack Thomas. Jordan Oliver was No. 14! The teammates are in the ring together! They hit some quick team moves and a stereo clothesline to eliminate Zack Thomas. Charlie Tiger was No. 15. Every time I see him, it seems like he’s gained five pounds. Tiger, Price, and Oliver hit some team moves on Effy. However, Price and Oliver tossed Tiger at 14:30! Funny. Don Freeze was No. 16.

Freeze hit some suplexes on the tag team champs. KJ snuck back in and eliminated Freeze. That was quick. Sleepy Ed, carrying his pillow, was No. 17. (He only seems to show up for these Rumbles. Veda said it’s 11:30 p.m. there.) Ed went to sleep in the corner, and everyone was nice and quiet for him. KJ tossed Vipress. Jimmy Lloyd was No. 18, and he immediately brawled with Jordan Oliver. Slade returned to the ring and hit Jimmy over the head with a garbage can and tossed him! Grim Reefer was No. 19, and he lit a joint. Slade immediately tossed Reefer!

Manders finally got back in and hit garbage can strikes over Slade’s head. Manders hit a clothesline that sent Slade to the floor. I think we have six left: Manders, Effy, Oliver, Price, Sleepy Ed, and Orso. I don’t see Orso or Ed, but the other four began trading chops and forearm strikes. We finally had music for our final entrant! Christian Napier AND Otis Cogar are BOTH No. 20. They brawled with Oliver and Price. Napier hit a low blow on Price, and it allowed Otis to shove Price to the floor at 23:30. Otis was able to push Oliver off the apron, too!

Oliver and Price jawed at Otis and Napier as they headed to the back. OKAY, our final six were in the ring, but KJ tossed Sleepy Ed and celebrated at 25:00. Effy and Manders worked together again to battle Otis and Napier. Manders tossed Napier, and we’re down to FOUR. Manders hit a stiff clothesline on Orso, and Effy tossed Orso. Effy and Manders each grabbed a chair, and they worked over Otis. Manders hit a clothesline on Otis. Manders snuck up behind Effy and tossed him! Effy went NUTS! He screamed at Manders. Effy walked over and joined commentary. Napier returned to the ring and fought Manders! Effy low-bridged the top rope, and Otis tossed Manders to win! Did Effy realize he was helping toss Manders by low-bridging the top rope?

Otis Cogar won a 21-person Do or Die Rumble at 29:16.

* Atticus Cogar came to the ring to celebrate with Otis and Napier. Otis got on the mic, and he said he’s going to cash in his title shot on Matt Tremont for the GCW Ultraviolent Title in Dallas!

10. Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a deathmatch. A nice video package aired of their history, and how they were ‘signed’ (to WWE) at the same time, and went through the ups and downs together. There were bundles of light tubes in the corners. They brawled at the bell. Shotzi hit a top-rope crossbody block. She dove through the ropes onto Kelly on the floor at 1:30. Shotzi collected money from fans and stapled it to Kelly’s forehead. A clock appeared in the corner of the screen, counting us down from 5:00 as we approached midnight and the New Year.

We have a coffin at ringside; I hadn’t seen that before now. They got in the ring and began whacking each other over the head with light tubes. Kelly hit a German Suplex at 5:30 and got a nearfall. Shotzi hit a senton as Kelly was in the ropes, and she got a nearfall. The crowd counted down from 10 and shouted “Happy New Year!” Shotzi forcibly kissed Kelly to celebrate. Kelly slammed Shotzi back-first across an open chair, then a back suplex through a door in the corner at 9:30. The crowd chanted, “Happy New Year!”

Kelly got a red plastic fuel can. She held up a T-shirt from their former faction and shouted, “F— WWE!” and that got a pop. Kelly doused Shotzi with liquid from the canister. She got a lighter! Zachary Wentz (Kelly’s significant other) jumped in the ring and stopped her! However, he superkicked Shotzi! Shotzi put Kelly on a board bridge on the floor, and Shotzi dove off the top rope and hit a senton onto her. In the ring, Shotzi got a nearfall at 12:30. Kelly hit a dropkick and more blows with light tubes. She powerbombed Shotzi onto a bundle of light tubes and got the pin. Violent.

Priscilla Kelly defeated Shotzi Blackheart in a deathmatch at 13:13.

* They hugged afterwards and got a standing ovation. Zachary Wentz returned to the ring with a bottle of liquor that he shared with the women. Emil then had a countdown “GCW style!” to ring in the New Year. A few other wrestlers also joined them in the ring.

Final Thoughts: Quite a different show than the Beyond Wrestling show I watched live that took place at the same time, three hours away. The Oliver/Price/O’Neill trios match was dazzling and my favorite of the show. Manders-Wentz was pretty good and takes second. The Rumble was well laid out, and there certainly was a lot of mystery over who would win, and that takes third. As is often the case, the newer wrestlers were all gone near the end, leaving just a lot of believable potential winners. I thought Effy was going to turn on Manders and toss him, not Manders tossing Effy!

The women in the main event understood the mission — they beat each other up with weapons, and both bled. Not my style of match, but the crowd liked it. Janela-Effy could have been ten minutes shorter. Jaz-Azrieal was completely devoid of heat. They never really got the crowd into it. Freeze and Lloyd… they didn’t meet my expectations, and I’ll be polite and leave it at that.