David Crockett on Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, how his relationship with his brother was strained after his brother sold the company to Ted Turner, who encouraged him to sign off on the deal, helping Eric Bischoff once he took over WCW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with David Crockett

On Ric Flair: “Ric Flair lived his gimmick, and, a lot of ways, even he does that today. Back then he was Ric Flair. The 60 minute man. Wheelin’ dealin’. His clothes, cars, drink. He just wanted people around him.”

On Dusty Rhodes: “But Dusty, he’s a creative guy. He had his ways. I wish I could have read him a little better than I did. You have to talk to him and see where his head’s going, you know, because once it’s there, you’ve got to catch up. And that, that didn’t work a lot of times.”

On Eric Bischoff: “I made a pitch to Bill (Shaw) about being the, I guess the Executive Vice President. He told me, he said, ‘David, I cannot let a Crockett be there. I can not do it.’ He said, ‘But I’m going to hire this young man.’ He said, ‘Eric Bischoff. I feel that he will be good. And I want you to guard his back and to help him in every way.’ And so that’s what I did. Every week, I’d have lunch with Bill and, you know, we taught things and, you know, ‘How’s it going?’ I said, ‘He’s learning, he’s learning.’ And a lot of times Eric would go over to Jack’s and Jill’s and, and to say, you know, ‘I, I can’t do this. I can’t do this.’ ‘Yes, you can. Yes, you can.’ And then look at him now.”

On Jim Crockett Jr.: “We didn’t talk for a while. Jimmy made his deal with Turner before he even came to talk to us about it. I didn’t talk to him for quite a few years because I was firmly convinced he let his ego get in the way of good business sense. [For] the longest time, I just wanted to take him out back.”

On Ted Turner: “Ted Turner saw an opportunity. I can’t blame him. And he said, ‘Either you sell to me or I’ll kick you off our station. I can stand it longer than you can.’ But I still did not want to go to Turner. Ric Flair did not want to go to Turner. And Ric said, ‘David, I’ll stay with you. Whatever you want to do.’ My mother, she said ‘David, sign the document.’ I have that much respect for my mother. Cause my mother and father got us to the point, you know, that we were huge and to say, no, I couldn’t do that. So I went kicking and screaming.”

Other topics include NWA selling to Ted Turner, Jim Crockett Sr., Jim Crockett Jr., the plane crash, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, the 4 Horsemen, working for WCW, Eric Bischoff, and more.

