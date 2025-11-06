The NWA National Champion comments on Tony Khan creating an AEW National Championship

CategoriesAEW News MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA National Champion took to social media to respond to Tony Khan creating an AEW National Championship. “There is only ONE NWA and there is only one PRESTIGIOUS National Championship that holds legit lineage and has for decades,” Mike Mondo wrote. “So to Tony Khan or anyone else confused… here’s the legit title, with the company it belongs to and the legit National Champion!” Check out his full post below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: It’s one thing for AEW to create a title named the AEW National Championship, but it’s quite the reach to attempt to tie the lineage of the original title to their new title simply because the original appeared on TBS, which is the current home of Dynamite. Using this logic, Tony Khan could also create an AEW World Series Championship and tie the lineage to baseball’s World Series because the Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 1995 while TBS was their television partner.

Let me be CLEAR. There is only ONE NWA & there is only one PRESTIGIOUS National Championship that holds legit lineage & has for decades. So to Tony Khan or anyone else confused… here’s the legit title, with the company it belongs to & the legit National Champion! MY NAME IS MIKE… pic.twitter.com/U4t2cFlg93 — Mike Mondo (@TheMikeMondo) November 6, 2025

