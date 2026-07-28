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Chris Jericho’s Fozzy releases a video for its new single “I Know Evil”

July 28, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Fozzy has released a new video. The Chris Jericho-fronted band unveiled its new video for the single “I Know Evil” on Tuesday. Check it out below or via the Fozzy YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: The video features a lot of onstage footage of the band. It’s a quick watch at just under four minutes. It looks like a quiet remainder of 2026 in terms of touring, as the only dates listed on the band’s website are October 4 in Baltimore, the Jericho cruise in November, and Mexico City on December 4.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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